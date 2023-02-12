Louth

Dundalk’s owners, management, players and supporters will all have individual goals this season – but progress will be wanted by them all

Kevin Mulligan

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell and Patrick Hoban at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland 2023 season held at City Hall in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell and Patrick Hoban at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland 2023 season held at City Hall in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In seasons past, particularly in the Stephen Kenny era, Dundalk supporters would be reading previews of the upcoming League of Ireland season trying to assess the merits of the other teams and their prospects of challenging their team for the title.

That all started after Kenny's men won their first title in 2014, followed by a retention of the title for the following two years, after which they loaned out the Premier Division trophy to Cork City before regaining it again in 2018 and 2019, when Vinny Perth was at the helm and almost completed a clean sweep of trophies that season.

