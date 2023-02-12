Dundalk’s owners, management, players and supporters will all have individual goals this season – but progress will be wanted by them all

In seasons past, particularly in the Stephen Kenny era, Dundalk supporters would be reading previews of the upcoming League of Ireland season trying to assess the merits of the other teams and their prospects of challenging their team for the title.

That all started after Kenny's men won their first title in 2014, followed by a retention of the title for the following two years, after which they loaned out the Premier Division trophy to Cork City before regaining it again in 2018 and 2019, when Vinny Perth was at the helm and almost completed a clean sweep of trophies that season.

Five championships in a six-year spell, a remarkable achievement for any club, and one that may not be repeated for many years, although Shamrock Rovers, who are going for four-in-a-row this season, undoubtedly have ambitions to match or better Dundalk's feat.

Now, however, when Dundalk fans dip into previews of this season, which starts on Friday night, they will not just be assessing the merits of the contenders for the title, but will be speculating on their team's prospects of competing with the two favourites, Rovers and Derry City, for this season's honours.

It is a daunting prospect considering the financial resources available to both clubs and the strength of their squads, for Rovers, who have retained almost all of the players who won the title last year, have reinforced their squad, which now numbers 30 players, including no less than 15 players who are classified as midfielders.

How all of these players will get game time is another matter, and a nice problem for manager Stephen Bradley, but, in addition, to adding numbers to his squad, the Rovers boss has added quality in Scottish midfielder Liam Burt who was on the radar for many clubs when he was with Bohemians and 23-year-old Markus Poom, who has 13 caps with Estonia, and whose father, Mart, played in the Premier League with Arsenal and Derby County.

There has been some comment over the aging profile of the Rovers defence that includes former Dundalk players Seán Gannon, Seán Hoare, Ronan Finn and Daniel Cleary, but their experience is invaluable, while the Tallaght outfit have brought down the age profile of their squad and in doing so, will hope to have addressed the one area of their team that critics felt was lacking, the absence of a proven goalscorer, with the signing on-loan from Celtic of former Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny.

Kenny is a player that Dundalk, and, indeed, other teams, would have liked to recruit, but given the investment that multi-millionaire Dermot Desmond has in both Celtic and Rovers, there was never any prospect of the player going to any other Irish club.

Derry, too, have strengthened their squad, adding quality in two players, Adam O'Reilly and Colm Whelan, who all clubs, including Dundalk, would have liked but found they were way outside their pay grade.

Cork-born O'Reilly spent over six seasons at Preston North End, but is still only 21, and after he impressed during a season long loan spell with St Patrick's Athletic last season, he is seen as a vital cog in Derry's quest to wrestle the title from Rovers.

The Candystrikes have also addressed a goalscoring problem that stunted their title challenge last season by winning the contest for Whelan's signature, for the U21 Irish international, who scored 36 goals in 41 outings with UCD, was the player, more than any other that Stephen O'Donnell would have liked to capture.

Not surprisingly, the Kilkenny-native, who was a free agent, chose Derry where he will be part of a 23-man squad, seeking to build on their FAI Cup success last season by rewarding local businessman Philip O'Doherty, who has invested heavily in the club over the last two seasons with the title that their ardent supporters in the north-west cherish.

Derry have retained Mark Connolly, who fortified their defence when he joined them from Dundalk mid-season, and it was the loss of Connolly, and the unfortunate injury to leading goalscorer Pat Hoban for 10 of the last 11 games of the season that deprived Dundalk of the unlikely prospect of snatching the league title from Rovers.

The controversy over Connolly's departure, and Hoban's injury, must now be condemned to the 'if only' category, and Dundalk supporters are taking time to wean themselves out of the belief that took hold during the golden area between 2014 and 2020 that they went into games expecting to win, whereas now that expectation is replaced with hope that they will win.

CONFIDENCE

Still, they can take confidence from last season's achievement when, with a hastily assembled squad, and the change over to new owners following the chaos of the final months of Peak6 ownership, newly installed head coach O'Donnell did an a fine job in not just steering the club away from a frantic fight of avoiding relegation in which they were engaged the previous season, but had his makeshift team in contention for the title, extending their unbeaten record into mid-March when they came a cropper not surprisingly in their bogey ground, United Park in Drogheda.

This season, O'Donnell has had a better foundation on which to build for the new season, with 15 players retained from last season, among them the exciting, emerging talent of local, Ryan O'Kane.

To this squad of retained players, O'Donnell has trawled the English and Scottish lower divisions to add five new players, all fitting the age profile that he favours, and while he could do with two or three more players to cover for the long, testing season that has again the exciting prospect of European football, he may not be able to bring in the players he wants, leaving the club with a squad of 20 players, plus some promising academy players, which seems rather light.

The pre-season games were as normal rather experimental with O'Donnell trying to bed in his new players, endeavouring to get gametime into players who ended last season with injuries, and devising a system that he favours, but which must also conform to the players he has available.

He has tried three at the back in a 3-5-2 system, but appears to favour the 4-3-3 formation that was the preference last season, but he may be inhibited in adopting that system from the start because it is taking longer than anticipated for winger Daniel Kelly to recover from a knee injury that kept him out of the team for a third of last season.

With the other wingers at the club, loanees Steven Bradley and Runar Hauge, now returned to Scotland, O'Donnell will find that he has to tinker with his formation until Kelly's return, for while the 26-year-old, who joined from Bohs in 2018, has had his critics at the club, he is a genuine wide player, with pace and a nose for a goal.

In Kelly's absence during the pre-season, John Martin has been deployed in that position, and it may be that O'Donnell will try and convert one of his newcomers, Cameron Elliott or Conor Malley, to play up front and closer to Hoban.

It can be taken that Nathan Sheppard will be the goalkeeping choice, and, hopefully, he can maintain his excellent form from last season, but the back four will present O'Donnell with a few headaches before he makes his final choice.

At right-back, the most recently-arrived recruit, Archie Davies, looks the only candidate in the absence of the injured John Mountney and Darragh Leahy, again, is the automatic choice for left-back.

In contrast, the central defensive pairing presents O'Donnell with a real dilemma: does he continue with the long-established Andy Boyle at the heart of backline or pair new arrivals, Hayden Muller and Louie Annesley, who started in the last friendly game against Wexford?

It would be a help for the head coach if he could put Robbie McCourt into the mix, but he is out with injury for some time yet and hasn't yet convinced supporters of his value because of limited playing opportunities last season.

The midfield also ensures selection debate, for the contenders, Alfie Lewis, Paul Doyle, Greg Sloggett, Robbie Benson and Conor Malley, all have their merits, but finding the right combination will not be easy and may take some games into the season to find the right mix.

Last season, O'Donnell seemed to prefer Doyle at the base, in the holding role, with Sloggett playing further forward, but Lewis showed in the latter part of the season, when he arrived at the club, that he can do well in the pivotal role, and the test will be whether Doyle and Lewis can complement each other, for last season they got few opportunities to play in the same team because of Doyle's injury.

Hopefully a fully fit Benson will stake a claim for inclusion, for he is one of the few players that can supply goals from midfield, although in his few pre-season games, Malley looks to have the skill to open defences, and if can build his confidence, he looks to have goals in his game.

Up front, it is likely to be Hoban and O'Kane, who hopefully won't be expected to carry the weight of the team's ambitions on his young shoulders, for while he is undoubtedly a very talented player, he is only entering his first full season as a regular.

A long, hard season lies ahead, starting with UCD at home on Friday – always a testing examination against a young, talented side who usually have their homework done – and it would be interesting to know the ambitions of all, the owners, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters for the season.

The owners will want to consolidate and perhaps hope for more than one game in Europe to ease the financial burden; the coaching staff will want to build on last season and stay in contention for the title; the players, especially the new recruits, will want to advance their careers and the supporters – well, as with all supporters – they will want to be in contention for every trophy, even though that is not a realistic prospect.

The absence of crowds from games during Covid seems to have whetted the appetite for the domestic game, with all clubs reporting good demand for season tickets, and hopefully Dundalk can match, or even better, last season, thereby consolidating the club's future.