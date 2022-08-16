Dundalk’s hometown hero Ryan O’Kane – ‘I’m very proud of getting the start’

It’s not always easy to be patient but Ryan O’Kane is thrilled to see his begin to pay off as he continues to make waves for Dundalk. Picture: Sportsfile

After an impressive couple of cameos off the bench in recent weeks, the winger – who turned 19 on Tuesday – made his first start of the season in Friday’s huge 1-0 win away to Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

It was the Ardee Road man’s first start in 497 days since featuring in the defeat to Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium in April 2021.

Heading back there on Sunday, Dundalk have a chance to close the gap on the reigning champions to a single point and O’Kane is hoping to be involved.

“It’s brilliant. I’m very proud of getting the start,” he said after Friday’s victory.

“My last start would have been last season in Tallaght and I suppose that was a different story compared to today. It’s a great result and just a great day all round.

“Comparing myself now to last year, I just feel that physically I have come on leaps and bounds. I just feel like there’s a lot more to come physically and mentally. It’s very exciting times for me. I just feel my confidence is getting better every week and I’m just looking forward to the future.”

The former Warrenpoint Town player admitted it hasn’t always been easy staying patient for his chance to impress.

“Since I was maybe 10 or 11 I’ve always been told to be patient because I was small. People have always said wait until you get that bit bigger and wait until you grow. At that age you’re thinking I want it now but you start to learn that patience is a big factor in it.

“Last year was a bit frustrating at times. Yeah, there were highs but there were some lows too. At the start of the season, I just said I’m going to work as hard as I can now and give it a real good go for this season and thankfully it has started to pay off now and hopefully it continues to pay off.

“I’m happy with how I did in the game. It’s a very tough place to go and you’ve to take a lot of things into consideration but I thought we handled it very well. Early in the second half, I thought we were very dominant and we could have had two or three goals. The sending off was very unfortunate but I thought we rode it well after that. Although they had the bulk of possession, they were only creating a lot of half chances but other than that when we were on the ball and playing out, I thought we were brilliant.”

It would be a dream come true for O’Kane to win silverware with his home town club and while Rovers will remain the title favourites regardless of Sunday’s result, he feels Dundalk have what it takes to put it up to him.

“We’ve 10 league games to go and hopefully we can really push on now and give it a good go.

“It would be nice to close the gap to a point and then see what happens. The team has been brilliant this season and I definitely think we can give it a right good go. It’s going to be very hard in Tallaght, everyone knows that, but we’ll give it a right good go and anything can happen,” he said.