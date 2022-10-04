Louth

Dundalk’s Greg Sloggett hopeful of pipping St Pat’s in crunch league clash – ‘Our home form has been brilliant’

Dundalk's Greg Sloggett and Darragh Markey of Drogheda United during Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division duel at Casey's Field. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk's Greg Sloggett and Darragh Markey of Drogheda United during Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division duel at Casey's Field. Picture: Sportsfile

James Rogers

Greg Sloggett will be hoping it’s a case of 100 and not out when St Patrick’s Athletic travel to Casey’s Field on Friday night.

The 26-year-old is due to make his 100th appearance for Dundalk in his next outing but, despite being the only player to feature in every one of his side’s games this season, the midfielder is a doubt for the potential European shoot-out having limped out of last weekend’s 2-0 win over Drogheda United after feeling his hamstring around the hour mark of the game.

