Dundalk’s Greg Sloggett hopeful of pipping St Pat’s in crunch league clash – ‘Our home form has been brilliant’

Greg Sloggett will be hoping it’s a case of 100 and not out when St Patrick’s Athletic travel to Casey’s Field on Friday night.

The 26-year-old is due to make his 100th appearance for Dundalk in his next outing but, despite being the only player to feature in every one of his side’s games this season, the midfielder is a doubt for the potential European shoot-out having limped out of last weekend’s 2-0 win over Drogheda United after feeling his hamstring around the hour mark of the game.

Speaking after that Louth derby win, Sloggett said he hoped the problem wasn’t too bad.

“I’ll have to get it assessed but I just felt something in my hamstring,” he told The Argus.

“It doesn’t feel too bad but I’ll just have to assess it and see what it is.

“When you feel something go you just don’t want to risk any further damage so we’ll just have to see how it goes.”

The Gormanston native admitted he was aware of his upcoming landmark and insisted there would be no better game to make it in than in a crunch clash against a St Pat’s side who are chasing Dundalk for the final guaranteed place in Europe next season.

“Yeah, someone had said it to me so I’d like to be involved,” he said, when asked if he was aware that his 100th appearance was coming up.

“We’ll see. I’ll have to see how it feels. It is a massive game because Pat’s are pushing to qualify for Europe as well. It’s a game we want to go and win but we’ll be prepared and hopefully I’ll be involved in some capacity.”

Having already tasted European action with Dundalk in the likes of the Emirates against Arsenal, Sloggett insisted that it was imperative that Stephen O’Donnell’s side were back in the Europa Conference League qualifiers next summer.

“We don’t want to be another season with Europe,” he said.

“We’ve missed it this year. It’s the summer of football really in the League of Ireland and it’s what everyone pays attention to. You want to be at the centre of that.

“I think we’re in a good position. We have good home form and a good run of home fixtures to hopefully see us over the line and fingers crossed we can make good strides towards that next week.

“It was just about getting the win tonight really wasn’t it? For the first half an hour it wasn’t really a pretty game of football in lots of ways. The teams came out chomping at the bit really but we got ahead and managed to get a second and I think we were comfortable from then on in so it was a good result for us.

“We’ve kept 15 clean sheets now and it’s a decent number. Particularly here, our home form has been brilliant so I hope we can see that record here out until the end of the season and continue that good defensive record. We let that drift over the last while but it’s something we want to get back to – making sure we’re ruthless in defence and attack,” said Sloggett.