Dundalk’s European passport bid is still in their own hands

Securing a win at Finn Park in normal circumstances is not an easy achievement.

To do so with a badly depleted team, on a very emotional night for the Donegal team that is fighting for every point and every goal to avoid relegation, was a tribute to the character and spirit in the Dundalk team.

Deflated after their heartbreaking, last-minute defeat by their main European qualification rivals, St Patrick's Athletic, and deprived of two more players, Greg Sloggett and Steven Bradley through injury, Dundalk travelled with a limited squad, and a makeshift defence and midfield, to take on a resolute Finn Harps side.

The night was emotionally charged by the pre-match tribute by both teams and their respective backroom teams to the victims of the Cresslough explosion and the presence of a great supporter of the League of Ireland, President Michael D Higgins, who was in Donegal to offer his support to the families of the 10 victims, added solemnity to the occasion.

Fittingly, the candlelit tribute and the minute's silence were perfectly observed, and Dundalk captain Andy Boyle led his team's display of respect in laying a floral tribute in the centre circle before the game.

In the circumstances that prevailed, it must have been difficult for both sets of players to get their minds focused on the outcome of the game, for given the enormity of the tragedy in Cresslough and the loss of so many lives, the objective for both teams – European qualification for Dundalk and avoiding relegation for Harps – seemed almost extraneous.

Yet, to the credit of both teams, they served up a contest that, while it lacked quality, was keenly contested and held the interest of the 1,103 attendance, and the LOITV audience, right to the end when Harps snatched an 86th minute goal to heighten fears in the Dundalk camp that they were going to be denied by another late goal.

In the end, they managed the final nine minutes a lot better than they did against Pat’s in Oriel Park, and deservedly took all three points, for they played the better football and created the better chances, especially in the first half when they dominated possession.

Injuries, again, dictated Stephen O'Donnell's selection for with the physical presence of Sloggett absent from midfield, the head coach opted for Sam Bone to fill the gap, which meant that Lewis Macari, who has been out of favour recently, was drafted into central defence and Runar Hauge came into the front three to replace Steven Bradley.

Predictably, Harps, taking inspiration from the dignified manner in which their club handled the occasion, opened well, catching the Dundalk defence not fully switched on, allowing Jaime Siaj to wriggle an opening for a shot that Nathan Sheppard did well to turn round the post.

Gradually, however, Dundalk's new formation started to settle, winning the possession stakes, and using the ball purposefully at times, especially when Alfie Lewis and Joe Adams got on the ball and were able to feed the wingers, Ryan O'Kane and Hauge, whose pace was a constant threat to the home defence.

Dundalk needed to exploit the possession advantage they held, but were often let down by a failure to deliver a telling cross into the box when they worked the space on the flanks, and they tended to give the ball away with some loose passing.

Eventually, they managed to break the deadlock in the 18th minute when Macari scored just a minute after Lewis unluckily saw his well-struck shot from outside the box come back off the inside of the post.

Macari's goal, his first for the club, arrived after John Mountney floated a free to the far post where Bone won the header, knocking the ball in the direction of the Stoke loanee and either by design or instinct, he managed to hook the ball towards the far corner where it beat the despairing attempts of ’keeper James McKeown to keep it out of the net.

The goal lifted Dundalk's confidence and they could have doubled that lead when McKeown atoned for his poor positioning for the goal by getting down superbly to claw away a goal bound effort from Darragh Leahy.

RATTLED

Harps were rattled at this stage and hanging on, allowing Dundalk to build one of their best passing sequences of the game that freed O'Kane for a run on goal, but his first touch gave defender Rob Slevin the opportunity to get in a challenge, that left the Dundalk winger floored by the robust nature of the tackle.

Some, within the Dundalk ranks, felt that the tackle merited a penalty, but referee Paul McLaughlin got the decision right, for the ball got away from O'Kane with his first touch, affording the defender the opportunity to get in the tackle.

Undeterred by their failure to add to their lead, Dundalk got a deserved second before the interval, when they again made the most of the space they were able to create on the left, giving Leahy the time and space to send over a dangerous cross that the ever-willing David McMillan brought a save from McKeown with the unfortunate Slevin turning the rebound into his own net as he attempted to clear.

The two-goal interval lead reflected Dundalk's superiority, but no supporter of the team felt comfortable considering Harps’ stubborn resistance, their history of securing late winners in Ballybofey and the manner in which O'Donnell's men have faded in the second half of some matches.

They had a chance to increase their lead at the start of the second half, which they failed to take, and, slowly, they retreated to defending their lead, losing the control they enjoyed in midfield, inviting Harps to abandon any pretence at building from the back, as they went route one at almost every opportunity.

Consequently, there were a few scary moments as the defence scrambled on a few occasions to clear, but with Boyle and Macari forming a good partnership, ably supplemented by some very decisive goalkeeping by Sheppard when he came for a number of crosses that less confident ’keepers would not have attempted.

There was the odd occasion when Dundalk did break out from their fortified defensive structure, most notably when O'Kane got on the end of a slide rule pass from Lewis that he managed to convert with the confidence born from his first league goal the previous week, but he was narrowly adjudged to be offside.

Harps did eventually manage a goal from one of the many crosses they fired in during that second half, and O'Donnell won't be pleased that Leahy was isolated at the back post by two taller players, one of whom, Rob Jones, managed to convert.

The win allows Dundalk maintain their narrow, one-point lead over Pat’s for that coveted European spot, and they will hope that the advantage of two home games, against Sligo Rovers and Bohemians, before the last game of the season away to Derry City will provide a sufficient cushion of points to remain clear of the Inchicore side.

Pat’s would appear to have the more difficult remaining fixtures, starting on Friday when they play Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght before travelling to the Showgrounds to play Sligo on Saturday week, with their final game at home to keen rivals Shelbourne on November 4.

Given their current form, the Saints will be confident that they can get the results they want from their remaining games and the fact that they are not labouring under the same injury list that has seriously curtailed Dundalk's end of the season challenge could be a bonus.

The biggest problem for O'Donnell facing into what he termed as "three Cup finals" is fielding a team and a full bench, for he had to face Harps without a full quota of substitutes, one of whom, Robbie Benson, is obviously not fully fit, and this hampers his options in making changes during the game.

He will be hoping that Patrick Hoban, who is doing some light training, can play a part before the end of the season, for he could be vital in securing the necessary points, but the prospect is that the head coach will have to go again on Friday with the players he had against Harps.

A number of those players, Sheppard, Macari, Adams, Bradley, Hague and O'Kane, are in their first season playing adult football, and a number of those players – with the obvious exception of O'Kane – will just want to be getting home to their families at this stage, but against Harps, they showed great commitment and spirit to give everything to the club, and this, more than anything, must give O'Donnell hope that with the Oriel Park crowd giving them the support they deserve, they can win the points for their European passport.