Louth

Back to Independent.ie

Close

Premium

Dundalk’s European passport bid is still in their own hands

Kevin Mulligan

Injuries, again, dictated Stephen O'Donnell's selection for with the physical presence of Sloggett absent from midfield, the head coach opted for Sam Bone to fill the gap. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Injuries, again, dictated Stephen O'Donnell's selection for with the physical presence of Sloggett absent from midfield, the head coach opted for Sam Bone to fill the gap. Picture: Sportsfile

Injuries, again, dictated Stephen O'Donnell's selection for with the physical presence of Sloggett absent from midfield, the head coach opted for Sam Bone to fill the gap. Picture: Sportsfile

Injuries, again, dictated Stephen O'Donnell's selection for with the physical presence of Sloggett absent from midfield, the head coach opted for Sam Bone to fill the gap. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

Securing a win at Finn Park in normal circumstances is not an easy achievement.

To do so with a badly depleted team, on a very emotional night for the Donegal team that is fighting for every point and every goal to avoid relegation, was a tribute to the character and spirit in the Dundalk team.

Privacy