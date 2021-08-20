Dundalk youngster set for Premier League Brentford

Dundalk youngster Val Adedokun is set for a sensational move to Premier League newcomers Brentford.

The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland underage international has agreed terms on a move to England and is set to fly to London in the coming days to complete the deal, which is only subject to a medical at this stage.

As Adedokun only signed a two year deal at Oriel Park back in March, Dundalk will be entitled to compensation for the teenager.

The Dubliner joined Dundalk from Malahide Utd in 2017 and has been representing the club's underage sides ever since.

He was handed his first-team debut last September in the 4-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park by Filippo Giovagnoli and has featured eight times in total for the first-team so far this season, primarily at left back.

Adedokun's transfer comes 35 years on from another full back Steve Staunton's transfer to Liverpool back in August 1986.

He will also become the first Dundalk player to move to a Premier League side since Ben McLaughlin's transfer to Everton nine years ago this week.