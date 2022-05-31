Dundalk won’t spend ‘willy-nilly’ in summer transfer window

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell says he will look to add to his squad next month if the right player becomes available.

Victory over St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night saw the Lilywhites move into second place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table. While O’Donnell says his side aren’t in a title race, they are now the nearest challengers to their next opponents, Shamrock Rovers, who they welcome to Oriel Park on June 17.

With the three week break giving time for reflection, O’Donnell admitted he couldn’t rule out any additions to his squad but insisted the work would only be starting now.

“We'll see where we're at now,” he said.

“It's still a bit far out. We'll see what happens in the next couple of weeks but if there are good players available we’ll look at them but they have to be good players because you're going to have to be a good player to get into that team.

“I haven't really had a chance to... like our last week has been hectic with regards to preparing for games so we'll talk through that over the next few days.”

Asked had he been told by the board if there was budget there to spend, he said: “Not really. We've had sort of peripheral conversations but we've not really gone in-depth so we'll see where we're at over the next week now. It gives us an opportunity.

“If there's someone that can improve us we'd definitely be interested but we're not going to go willy-nilly either for the sake of a couple of bodies if they can't improve us. It'll have to be someone who can improve the club.”

O’Donnell said he also hadn’t any update on whether on loan trio Mark Connolly, Lewis Macari and Steven Bradley would be still at Oriel Park come July 1.

“We'll see. It's still a month out from their scheduled date to go back so I suppose that will start ramping up now and we'll see where everyone is at,” he said.