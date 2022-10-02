Dundalk will be banking on Oriel faithful’s backing for massive game at home to St Pat’s

We're a special breed, us Dundalk supporters. We travel always in anticipation that our team can deliver when it matters most, and this they did in surviving a difficult examination from tetchy neighbours Drogheda United at Casey’s Park on Friday night, when all three points were secured to improve their prospects of qualification for European football next season.

It wasn't a perfect performance. Indeed, in truth, it was a poor game, but this game was never going to be about performance. It was about one thing – the result.

That the 2-0 win was achieved as a result of a penalty and an own goal didn't matter all that much and while there was no disputing the merit of Dundalk's win, it was easy to identify the palpable sense of relief, not just on the terraces and stands but most notably in the boardroom where European qualification can mean the difference between fielding a team capable of competing with the best next season and one that could be locked in a battle with the also rans.

That sense of relief didn't result in a demonstration of exuberance within the team and coaching staff after the final whistle, but it must have washed over Stephen O'Donnell and his players when they reached the privacy of their dressing room, for the two weeks since the Cup defeat in Waterford must have been the most difficult period in the head coach's short managerial career. He would have found it difficult to close his ears to the rumblings of misgivings about his credentials for the job.

O'Donnell's primary task after the shock of their Cup elimination and the slump in their league form was to restore the shattered confidence within his squad and his task wasn't made any easier by the knowledge that injuries were depriving him of the two players, Patrick Hoban and Daniel Kelly, who had been the fulcrum of his attack in the early, successful part of the season.

With Paul Doyle and Brian Gartland also missing through injury from the team that started in Waterford, O'Donnell was left to work with a very limited panel from which to select his team, and devise his tactics to counter what he knew from the two away games against Drogheda would be very stubborn, well-organised opposition.

He did so by going back to the system that served him best in the early part of the season, abandoning the experiment of playing three at the back, in a 3-5-2 formation, and reverting to the flat back four in his preferred 4-3-3 structure.

In doing so, he had players in positions in which they were much more comfortable, particularly Greg Sloggett, who relished the return to his best position at the heart of midfield with his best performance for some time, and John Mountney, who looked more at home on the right side of a back four that also saw Darragh Leahy restored to left-back, and the central partnership of Andy Boyle and Sam Bone restored.

It wasn't, by any means, perfect and there were a few really dodgy moments, especially in the first half when Drogheda tried to exploit Dundalk's preference for playing a high line that can be exposed by the well-documented lack of pace at the heart of defence.

Having survived a particularly early, self-inflicted scare when confusion between the normally reliable Nathan Sheppard and his defence almost resulted in concession of a goal that would have dented the team's fragile confidence, Dundalk got the break that they haven't experienced in recent games when the visitors conceded a needless penalty followed quickly by a luckless own goal courtesy of a former Oriel Park favourite Dane Massey.

The goals, which gave Dundalk an interval lead that didn't reflect the first half play, provided the confidence boost to lift the players to a much better second half performance in which they strung together some neat passages of play, inspired by the close control, vision and passing accuracy of the best player on the field, Ailfe Lewis, and the exciting talent of Ryan O'Kane, who lifted the mood with his pace and skill.

The combination of both should have resulted in Dundalk adding to their first half goals, but the chances created with some astute passing, and scintillating dribbling by O'Kane, were not converted due to a lack of composure at vital times and some stout defending by the visitors.

This Drogheda manager, Kevin Doherty, has assembled a good squad and has devised a way of playing that gets the best out of his players, but, in many ways, they are a mirror of his own personality, for he is unable to contain his combative nature, annoying opposition supporters in the manner that he constantly disputes every decision with the fourth official, especially when Weir sustained a serious looking injury in a challenge by Sloggett and in the awarding of the penalty to Dundalk.

On both occasions, the referee, Mr. J McLoughlin, seemed to get it right, particularly the awarding of the penalty for the substitute, Weir, foolishly bundled over Runar Hauge when it looked as if the Norwegian had little chance of reaching Joe Adams cross.

With regular penalty-taker Hoban absent, the decision was obviously made to entrust the Hibernian loanee with the kick and he slotted it home, after coolly waiting for the ’keeper to make the first move.

That goal, after 42 minutes, was followed by a second three minutes later when Massey unfortunately did his former club a big favour when, in trying to chest Sloggett's cross back to Colin McCabe, he turned it into his own net.

Understandably, Drogheda abandoned their first half tactic of trying to hit Dundalk on the counter, for as they went chasing the game, emptying their bench in the process, they pumped plenty of crosses into the home defence, which coped well, with Boyle, in particular, getting his head to most crosses, to the extent that he probably needed a few headache pills after the game.

The Dundalk captain, with Bone alongside him, will be pleased by the clean sheet, and with full-backs Mountney and Leahy playing their part, there will be renewed confidence in the squad before Friday's game with St. Patrick's Athletic.

That looks like being a "winner takes all" contest in the quest for thid place in the Premier Division, which carries automatic European qualification, and for that reason a big crowd is anticipated.

That home crowd has been a vital ingredient in sustaining the challenge for Europe, lifting the team to their best performances and allowing them to extend their unbeaten home record.

Pat’s, who played their game in-hand against Shelbourne on Monday night, will also be fired up by the lingering dispute between the clubs over O'Donnell's departure from Richmond Park, and they will be motivated by a determination to deny Dundalk that automatic European place.

It would help Dundalk's cause if they could get Hoban back, but there are few signals from within the camp that his return, after more than two months out, is imminent.

For that reason, Dundalk will have to rely heavily, yet again, on their 12th man – the Oriel faithful – to inspire them on this, possibly the biggest night of the season.