Dundalk will be banking on Oriel faithful’s backing for massive game at home to St Pat’s

Kevin Mulligan

Andy Boyle had a tremendous game at the heart of Dundalk's defence in the win over Drogheda United last Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Andy Boyle had a tremendous game at the heart of Dundalk's defence in the win over Drogheda United last Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

We're a special breed, us Dundalk supporters. We travel always in anticipation that our team can deliver when it matters most, and this they did in surviving a difficult examination from tetchy neighbours Drogheda United at Casey’s Park on Friday night, when all three points were secured to improve their prospects of qualification for European football next season.

It wasn't a perfect performance. Indeed, in truth, it was a poor game, but this game was never going to be about performance. It was about one thing – the result.

