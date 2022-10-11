Dundalk went for the driver and found water against St Pat’s – going for a birdie isn’t always the best approach

Anyone who has ever played a round of golf will tell you that, in an ideal world, you’d love to birdie the first hole, the second hole, the third hole and so on.

Of course, that’s just a dream for the vast majority of players but the idea is that you want to start well and put down a real marker that you can build upon. A bit like any sport, you can’t win something in the early stages but you can definitely put yourself out of the running.

You might ask what has golf got to do with football? Well, it was the closest comparison I could think of in trying to sum up what happened to Dundalk in losing to St Patrick’s Athletic in the 93rd minute on Friday night.

You see, as much as it’s admirable to take the driver out of the bag on the first hole and try to get to the green as quickly as possible, as things wear on maybe that’s not the most sensible play.

Take Mito Pereira in this year’s PGA Championship, for example.

Stepping up on the 18th tee box at Southern Hills Country Club, the Chilean knew that a par would be enough for him at the par four to win his first ever Major.

The commentators were pleading for him to play it safe but instead Pereira took out his driver and, with adrenaline clearly pumping, found the water. In the end, he had to settle for a double bogey which meant that, not alone did he miss out on the win, he also missed out on the play-off that followed between Will Zalatoris and eventual winner Justin Thomas.

It was a cruel lesson for a player who would subsequently fail to make the cut in the two Majors that followed, the US Open and The Open, and you have to wonder will Pereira – for all his undoubted talent – ever get as good an opportunity to win again?

As much as he was upbeat afterwards, Pereira must still have nightmares about the decision to opt for driver on that closing hole in Oklahoma.

We can but hope that Dundalk aren’t left to rue a similar mistake come the end of this season.

There was little between themselves and Pat’s on Friday night. Neither team were particularly great but, if anything, Stephen O’Donnell’s side slightly shaded it.

Pat’s rarely threatened – their opening goal by Chris Forrester being gifted by a mistake at the back by Sam Bone – and Dundalk were deservedly on level terms through Ryan O’Kane’s first goal at Casey’s Field at the break.

Perhaps the best chance after that fell Joe Adams’ way early in the second half when he curled a shot just over. As much as there was a sense within the ground that Tim Clancy’s side were there for the taking, as the clock ticked down I don’t think too many Dundalk supporters would have been displeased with a 1-1 scoreline.

Yes, it’s admirable to be ambitious and, yes, it’s great to want to win at home but the Lilywhites didn’t need to ‘make a birdie’ to use the earlier analogy.

With the game in stoppage time, being four points clear with four games to go would have sufficed. It still gave Dundalk room for error while Pat’s wouldn’t have had the momentum they now have on the back of that late, late winner. Two points from nine in a week for them reads a little differently than the spin they’ll now put on things of showing great resolve to battle back four days earlier to secure a point away to Shels before delivering a sucker punch to Dundalk at the death and inflicting a first home defeat on their former coach.

It didn’t need to be that way. With a minute of additional time remaining, Dundalk had the ball in their own half with Andy Boyle – arguably the most experienced of players on the field – standing over a free kick. Yet, the side kept pushing forward and ultimately paid the price as St Pat’s broke with Sam Curtis denying O’Kane his own golden moment before kick-starting a counter-attack which culminated with Ben McCormack picking out O’Reilly for the easiest of tap-ins.

What was most disappointing was the contrast in desire between the two teams. Keith Ward, one of Dundalk’s subs, and Steven Bradley, one of the quickest and youngest players in the side, stood motionless in the Pat’s penalty box as the break happened. By contrast, O’Reilly and McCormack burst their guts to get forward. Maybe the two Dundalk players wouldn’t have got there but maybe they would have. Maybe their sheer presence would have been enough to put someone off.

We’ll never know, of course, but we’ll soon find out how damaging that moment was.

Automatic qualification for Europe is still in Dundalk’s hands. They’re still a point clear but it could have been a lot more comfortable. Let’s just hope they don’t regret putting the ball in the water.

DISAPPOINTING

As an aside, it was disappointing to hear that – yet again, Dundalk had been fined for the use of flares and throwing of missiles in the ground at the recent Louth derby victory over Drogheda United. This time the penalty dished out by the FAI was €1,150.

At an average of €15 a ticket, that’s the equivalent of an extra 77 people in the ground. Certainly, it would be a good weekly salary for two members of staff.

The club’s lack of action on this matter is bordering on cowardice at this stage. In what other business would you continually allow people into your venue who cost you money?

Admittedly not at the Drogheda game, but I’ve personally taken pictures from my mobile phone from the opposite side of the field which clearly identifies people with flares so the argument that the perpetrators cannot be identified rings incredibly hollow.

It’s hard to run a club in this league. It’s hard to make money in this country, full stop. That just makes it all the more galling that we’re continually allowing people into the ground that are literally hitting the club in the pocket.

When is enough going to be enough?