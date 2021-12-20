Dundalk welcome familiar faces for opening match of new season

Dundalk will host Derry City in the opening match of the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Oriel Park on Friday February 18th. The fixture will see an immediate return to their old stomping ground for Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney, Will Patching and Cameron Dummigan, who have all moved to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in the off season. Stephen O'Donnell's first game in charge of the Lilywhties will also see him go head to head with his good friend Ruaidhrí Higgins with the pair having played and worked together behind the scenes at Dundalk in recent years. The opening day fixture is a repeat of the 2020 campaign when Dane Massey scored the only goal as Dundalk won 1-0 at Oriel Park. The club's first away trip of the season will be to Dalymount Park to face Bohemians on Friday February 25th with Finn Harps the next visitors to Oriel Park three days later on Monday February 28th. Dundalk will then face back-to-back away trips to face Sligo Rovers on Saturday March 5th and First Division champions Shelbourne on Friday March 11th before the first meeting with champions Shamrock Rovers on Monday March 14th at Oriel. The first Louth derby of the season against Drogheda Utd takes place four days later on Friday March 18th at Head in the Game Park before newly promoted UCD travel to Oriel Park on Friday April 1st - a game which will see new signing Paul Doyle face his old club. The first series of fixtures will then be completed on Friday April 8th by the hugely anticipated return of Stephen O'Donnell to Richmond Park when Dundalk face FAI Cup winners St Patrick's Athletic. Just as last season, Dundalk will face St Pat's in the final game before the break on May 27th with the league resuming with an away trip to face Sligo Rovers on June 11th. Should Dundalk be challenging for honours or European places, it could be crucial that four of the club's last six league matches are at home although there is a tricky away trip to conclude the campaign against Derry City on November 11th. The final of the Extra.ie FAI Cup, which gets underway on the week ending Sunday, July 31st, has been pencilled on for Sunday, November 13th at the Aviva Stadium. The fixture list in full is as follows February 18th - Derry City (H) February 25th - Bohemians (A) February 28th - Finn Harps (H) March 5th - Sligo Rovers (A) March 11th - Shelbourne (A) March 14th - Shamrock Rovers (H) March 18th - Drogheda Utd (A) April 1st - UCD (H) April 8th - St Patrick's Athletic (A) April 15th - Sligo Rovers (H) April 18th - Shamrock Rovers (A) April 22nd - Shelbourne (H) April 29th - Drogheda Utd (H) May 6th - UCD (A) May 13th - Bohemians (H) May 20th - Derry City (A) May 23rd - Finn Harps (A) May 27th - St Patrick's Athletic (H) June 11th - Sligo Rovers (A) June 17th - Shamrock Rovers (H) June 24th - Shelbourne (A) July 1st - UCD (H) July 8th - Drogheda Utd (A) July 15th - St Patrick's Athletic (A) July 22nd - Finn Harps (H) August 5th - Derry City (H) August 12th - Bohemians (A) August 19th - Shamrock Rovers (A) September 2nd - Shelbourne (H) September 9th - UCD (A) September 30th - Drogheda Utd (H) October 7th - St Patrick's Athletic (H) October 14th - Finn Harps (A) October 21st - Sligo Rovers (H) October 28th - Bohemians (H) November 4th - Derry City (A)