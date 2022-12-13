Dundalk to face Students on the opening day of the new Airtricity League season

Stephen O’Donnell’s side had mixed fortunes against the Students last season. While they won both matches at Oriel Park – 2-0 in April and 3-0 in July – they were pegged back from two up at the UCD Bowl to draw 2-2 in May, before losing 3-2 there in September. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk FC will kick-off their 2023 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign at home to UCD on Friday, February 17, at 7:45pm.

The opening round of fixtures for the new season was released on Monday, with the full fixture list set to be revealed this Thursday.

This is the third time in the two clubs’ history that the Lilywhites and the Students will meet on the opening day. The last was at the start of the 2001/’02 season when the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Oriel Park with David Ward’s 17th minute opener being cancelled out just after the half hour mark by John Martin.

Prior to that, Dundalk had also met UCD at home on the opening day of the 1981/82 campaign with Jim McLaughlin’s side winning 2-0 courtesy of goals from Seán Byrne and Leo Flanagan.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side had mixed fortunes against the Students last season. While they won both matches at Oriel Park – 2-0 in April and 3-0 in July – they were pegged back from two up at the UCD Bowl to draw 2-2 in May, before losing 3-2 there in September.

Robbie McCourt, one of 15 players signed up by Dundalk for next season at present, will be suspended for the opening night following his red card against Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium last month.

O’Donnell – who marked a year as head coach of the club on Sunday – has yet to add a new face to his squad for next season, with the expectation that the bulk of his business will be from abroad in the New Year.

As well as Dundalk vs UCD, the other opening day fixtures on Friday, February 17, include Cork City vs Bohemians, Shelbourne vs Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic vs Derry City, with Sligo Rovers hosting champions Shamrock Rovers on Saturday, February 18, at The Showgrounds.