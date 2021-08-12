Dundalk to boost squad with new goalkeeper

Dundalk are set to bolster their squad with the signing of Scottish goalkeeper Cameron Yates. It is understood that the 22-year-old, who has been training at Oriel Park in recent weeks, has agreed to join Vinny Perth’s side for the rest of the season. The Edinburgh-born netminder came through the youth ranks at Leicester City alongside the likes of Ben Chilwell and Harvey Barnes before joining Wycombe Wanderers three years ago. While he was highly rated at Adams Park, Yates was limited to just three appearances in his three years there - all in the EFL Trophy - but he hasn’t featured in a professional game since November 2019. Yates is expected to provide competition to current Dundalk number one Alessio Abibi. He is one of two goalkeepers training with the club at present alongside 18-year-old Australian Patrick Beach. Dundalk are also running the rule over French-born Moroccan attacker Sami Ben Amar who has also been training with the club in recent weeks. The 23-year-old has played in the French top flight for Nimes and Vinny Perth admitted he could provided an attacking option for the Lilywhites for the rest of the season. “He’s training with us at the moment. He has been in and around for about 10 days now, maybe a bit longer because he had to quarantine for the first couple of days due to Covid. “We’ll make a decision on that over the weekend. It has been difficult to see him training for obvious reasons. We’ve been in and out of the country. I’ve nothing more than videos and training to go on but we make take a chance on someone like that. “I feel we need a little bit of support in the wide areas. We’ve been a little bit short in that area. We’ll make a decision on it over the weekend but he is in training with us. “I had tried to sign five different targets in the wide area and they’ve all fallen through for different reasons. He can play right, left or up front if needs be so it would just give us a bit of cover between now and the end of the season.”