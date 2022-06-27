Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk title-winner ‘over the moon’ with Lilywhites’ form under O’Donnell

Mark Rossiter was a key member of Stephen Kenny’s early period as manager at Oriel Park

Dundalk's Mark Rossiter and Kieran Marty Waters of Shamrock Rovers during the 2014 EA SPORTS Cup final at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dundalk's Mark Rossiter and Kieran Marty Waters of Shamrock Rovers during the 2014 EA SPORTS Cup final at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk's Mark Rossiter and Kieran Marty Waters of Shamrock Rovers during the 2014 EA SPORTS Cup final at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk's Mark Rossiter and Kieran Marty Waters of Shamrock Rovers during the 2014 EA SPORTS Cup final at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

There are obvious parallels between the current Dundalk side and the one which Stephen Kenny took charge of in 2013.

Nine years ago the Lilywhites, with current boss Stephen O’Donnell as captain, surprised everyone by emerging as the serious contenders to St Patrick’s Athletic in the title race.

Privacy