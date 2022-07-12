Dundalk sweating on fitness of Shepperd after injury in Drogheda

Dundalk have been left sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd after he left the ground on a stretcher following Friday night’s 1-0 defeat to Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk have been left sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd after he left the ground on a stretcher following Friday night’s 1-0 defeat to Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park.

The Welsh U21 international finished the game in some discomfort after suffering a heavy fall late on but still managed to deny Darragh Nugent in stoppage time.

When the adrenaline wore off afterwards, the 21-year-old was in such pain that he was unable to walk across the road to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. This led to him being stretchered from the ground via a longer route by Order of Malta personnel while still in his full kit.

After being assessed later that night, initial reports suggested that Shepperd – whose parents were in attendance at the game – had not suffered a break. However, the pre-season signing from Brentford B was due to undergo another scan on Tuesday to determine the full extent of his injury.

Regardless of what the outcome of that is, Shepperd is almost certain to miss this Friday’s trip to face St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park where Stephen O’Donnell’s side will be looking to avoid the club’s first back-to-back defeats since losing twice at the Inchicore venue in the Cup and league across the space of three days last October.

That will see Peter Cherrie, who finished last season in goals, start his first competitive game of 2022 with another 21-year-old, Mark Byrne, who made 13 appearances for Warrenpoint Town in the Danske Bank Premiership in 2019/’20, set to be promoted to the bench.

While Cherrie – a title-winner with Dundalk in 2014 – is an able deputy, the Lilywhites will not want to be without Shepperd for any length of time. The youngster – who has played in every minute of every game so far this year – has been one of the finds of the season to date with 10 clean sheets in 22 outings and two Player of the Month awards from The 1903 Dundalk FC Supporters’ Club.