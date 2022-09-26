Louth

Dundalk supporters now have a chance to shape the club’s future – so grasp it with both hands

The topic of Casey's Field is sure to be brought up by Dundalk supporters during their responses to the survey which the club is carrying out. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Kevin Mulligan

An interesting development is being undertaken by Dundalk FC as part of a strategic review of the future of the club.

It involves a survey conducted online with supporters over the coming weeks with a questionnaire, which is being emailed directly to season ticket holders together with anyone who expresses an interest to become involved by submitting their email address.

