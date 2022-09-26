Dundalk supporters now have a chance to shape the club’s future – so grasp it with both hands

An interesting development is being undertaken by Dundalk FC as part of a strategic review of the future of the club.

It involves a survey conducted online with supporters over the coming weeks with a questionnaire, which is being emailed directly to season ticket holders together with anyone who expresses an interest to become involved by submitting their email address.

Anonymity is assured for contributors and the club have let it be known that the feedback they receive will be included in a report that will be available during the close season when the future of the club is discussed.

This welcome extensive strategic review is the first attempt in recent years to determine the view of the supporters and, as such, is a very interesting development.

It will obviously determine the views of supporters on matters such as ownership, the team, youth development, and, of course, Casey’s Field, and the crying need for an extensive refurbishment of the ground.

Some of the questions that concern supporters and which may surface in the survey have been on the minds for fans for come considerable time may include:

OWNERSHIP

After the chaos that evolved during the Peak6 ownership, when millions of euro were foolishly wasted, the new owners, Andy Connolly, and Seán O'Connor and Alan Clarke, the principals in the performance-tracking wearable company, STATSports have sought to stabilise the club this season under head coach Stephen O'Donnell.

The initial start to the season was better than many anticipated as the team maintained a surprise challenge to Shamrock Rovers for the title, but, in the last two months, the early promise has fizzled out, inevitably incurring some criticism of the owners leading to questions they are certain to be asked, especially their failure to retain Mark Connolly when his loan period ended in July, and for not signing a replacement for Patrick Hoban when the duration of his injury became apparent.

Undoubtedly, the new owners will have anticipated this reaction, for they knew from the start of the season that they were operating on a players’ budget considerably lower than recent seasons at the club, and below that of other clubs, most notably Rovers and Derry City.

However, in general, the majority of supporters would be happy that the club is now back under the control of a local consortium, but the question they will be asking the owners when they respond to the survey is, "do you have the resources to invest in players that will be capable of challenging for the top honours?”

Unquestionably, STATSports have the potential to generate considerable funds, especially if they realise their ambition to break into the youth soccer leagues in USA, for as far back as 2018, O'Connor was talking about US soccer as a $1 billion opportunity.

That may take some time given the downturn in technology.com shares, and the owners’ decision not to break their wage structure by signing Connolly may be an indication that they are taking a cautious approach at this stage on their financial involvement.

It has been difficult for supporters to come to terms with the reality that the new owners do not have the deep pockets to match the American owners and, therefore, the club will not be in the market for the top players available in Ireland.

Inevitably, supporters may, therefore, be anxious to know if the owners are open to the prospect of broadening the ownership of the club by way of attracting additional investment to strengthen the squad before next season and make some badly-needed improvements – if only minor ones – to the ground.

There are a variety of models which the owners could consider to broaden their financial base and get supporters more directly involved in fundraising in the club, such as the Sligo Rovers’ co-operative venture, which is owned by the people of Sligo, or the Bohemians model in which supporters are actively involved in the club.

The owners will know after the experience of their first year in charge that investment is needed before next season, irrespective of whether European qualification is secured, and an interesting aspect from the owners’ point of view will be in seeing if there are any ideas out there to generate the funds that are needed to invest in the team and club.

TEAM

Unquestionably, the team needs strengthening for next season, and that process should already be started, for last season, because of the late takeover by the new owners, O'Donnell had little time to assemble a squad and consequently found that the best players were either snapped up or had re-signed for their clubs.

In addition, O'Donnell had to bring his squad up to strength by signing loan players from Scotland and England which is not the best way to build a panel, for although a number of the loan players did well, there is no long-term future in that policy.

The sight of eight former Dundalk players lining out in the FAI Cup quarter-final between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers underlined the quality of player that the club has lost in recent seasons, and if Dundalk are to compete with the growing revenue that Rovers and Derry are now able to generate, then a long-term strategy on building a squad must be the priority.

Questions will certainly be asked about the slump in the team's form in recent games, extending to team selection and tactics, but it is highly unlikely that there will be any indication in the survey for a change of head coach.

YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

It has been a long held criticism of the club that they have failed to bring young players, especially local players, with Ryan O'Kane the only local player in many seasons to make the breakthrough.

This isn't the fault of O'Donnell, for even under Stephen Kenny, when Dundalk were by far the best team in the country, the current Irish manager tended to rely on established players from within the League of Ireland or from abroad to achieve the success he brought to the club.

That strategy may not now be possible because of the financial situation, and the obvious question supporters will want to include in their contributions will involve the club's policy in this regard – are Dundalk a buying club, or are they keen to develop their own talent?

ORIEL PARK

Recently, the depressing view was heard that there is little prospect that there will be any improvements in Casey’s Field in the foreseeable future, and supporters will want to know if there are any plans, either long-term or short-term, for a refurbishment of the ground.

In the last 10 years, the club have lost out in tapping into the considerable sports grants that are available at national and local level, and it will hardly come as a surprise to the Board that they will be asked to make their plans known.

The American owners fobbed off supporters with promises that never materialised, for clearly they had never any intention of investing in the ground and, conveniently, hid behind the complex lease situation.

The recent death of Des Casey, and the family's long links with the ground, will be seen by supporters as an opportunity to resolve the lease situation, and, undoubtedly, questions of this nature are certain to be asked.

Hopefully there will be a good response with some constructive ideas about the future, for Dundalk is a proud club that has brought much glory to the town.

Supporters have now been given a unique opportunity to have their say – so open up that laptop and get those fingers working.