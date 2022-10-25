Louth

Dundalk supporters could be set for a double boost

Dundalk striker Patrick Hoban, with defender Andy Boyle, before the FAI Cup match in Wexford earlier this season. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

James Rogers

Dundalk FC supporters could be set for a further boost this week with the news that top-scorer Patrick Hoban is in line to return to action when Bohemians visit Casey’s Field this Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm, live on LOITV).

The striker’s injury comeback follows hot on the heels of Ryan O’Kane signing a new two-year deal on Monday night, which will see the 19-year-old remain at his home town club until at least the end of the 2024 campaign.

