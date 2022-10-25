Dundalk supporters could be set for a double boost

Dundalk FC supporters could be set for a further boost this week with the news that top-scorer Patrick Hoban is in line to return to action when Bohemians visit Casey’s Field this Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm, live on LOITV).

The striker’s injury comeback follows hot on the heels of Ryan O’Kane signing a new two-year deal on Monday night, which will see the 19-year-old remain at his home town club until at least the end of the 2024 campaign.

Hoban, who has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, has been out of action since picking up a calf injury in the corresponding fixture with Bohs at Dalymount Park on August 12.

While Dundalk went on to win that game 1-0 courtesy of a Tadhg Ryan own goal, the Lilywhites have struggled without their ace marksman with a potential title challenge whittling away without him.

Now Hoban’s return could be timely with Stephen O’Donnell’s side looking to tie down third place and the guaranteed place in next season’s Europa Conference League qualifiers that it would bring.

The 31-year-old, who has scored 15 career goals against the Gypsies, is understood to have made good progress in training this week with his head coach confirming after last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Sligo Rovers that he was hopeful of having his top marksman back for the game.

“Yeah, there’s a good chance for next week I’d say hopefully,” O’Donnell said, when asked about Hoban.

“It’s the most optimistic I’ve been that he might be in the squad next Friday. You’d be very hopeful but also if he suffers a setback now at this stage then that’s the season over but he is improving and it’s the best rate of improvement we’ve had with him since it happened so we’d be hopeful of getting him integrated next week.”

O’Donnell also praised O’Kane’s impact since also starting his first game for the Lilywhites in that 1-0 win over Bohs last time out.

“He’ll be one of the first names on every opposition manager’s mouths now as to who they have to curb in regards Dundalk’s threats. His form has dictated that,” said the 36-year-old.

“As I said to you in the last few weeks, from where he came from, his rate of improvement, his willingness to learn and listen… like in the summer he was playing U19s games for Dundalk but he loves football. He watches every game under the sun. When you have players like that and youngsters especially with that attitude, they go and they go and they go.

“Ryan has been a massive, massive positive over the last few months – and local as well. It’s great that he is local. It definitely helps the supporters identify with the team seeing one of their own coming and playing for the town. It definitely helps to add to that rapport. He’s enjoying himself now and he has no fear the little man. He’ll just go and keep going,” said O’Donnell.