Dundalk striker O’Connor re-joins NIFL Premiership strugglers on loan

Dundalk man Ciarán O’Connor is back to help Warrenpoint Town in their bid to avoid relegation from the NEFL Premiership.

The striker returns to Milltown from title-chasing Glentoran, where injury has plagued his campaign to date, until the end of the season.

His brother, Michael, joined the Glens recently but it now seems as though the pair will have to wait until for the 2022/’23 league to link up again.

“Ciarán is a player I have always admired, and I think he will be a valuable addition to us in the second half of the season,” said Point manager Barry Gray, who managed O’Connor during his previous stint with Town.

“Ciaran Is currently rehabbing an ankle injury so we may not have him available for a period, however I have no doubt that as soon as he is fully match fit, he will be hungry to get into the team and help us fight.”

While there isn’t the local footprint on the Point’s squad this season as there has been in prior years, the County Down outfit still have Dundalk youngsters Niall Lennon and Junior Shotoyo on their books, with former Lilywhites Dylan Hand, Jake O’Connor and Fra McCaffrey lining out as well.

John Gill, formerly manager at Oriel Park and subsequently Vinny Perth’s assistant during his first spell at the helm, is a coach.