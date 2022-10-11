Louth

Dundalk star Ryan O’Kane has proven Stephen O’Donnell wrong – the head coach admits

Dundalk's Ryan O'Kane takes on Sam Curtis of St Patrick's Athletic during Friday night's Premier Division encounter at Casey's Field. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

argus

James Rogers

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell has praised Ryan O’Kane for proving him wrong in recent weeks.

By his own admission, the Lilywhites head coach didn’t see the winger featuring much in his first-team this season when he took the reins at Casey’s Field late last year.

