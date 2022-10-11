Dundalk star Ryan O’Kane has proven Stephen O’Donnell wrong – the head coach admits

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell has praised Ryan O’Kane for proving him wrong in recent weeks.

By his own admission, the Lilywhites head coach didn’t see the winger featuring much in his first-team this season when he took the reins at Casey’s Field late last year.

However, O’Kane has quickly emerged as Dundalk’s biggest attacking threat – scoring his first goal at the Carrick Road venue with a superb equaliser just before half-time in Friday night’s 2-1 defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic.

In doing so the 19-year-old became the first local player to score a league goal for the Lilywhites in nine years, three months and two days since Tiarnan Mulvenna’s 91st minute winner away to Derry City on July 5 2013.

“Jesus, I didn’t know that,” said O’Donnell, when informed of the stat.

“Ryan has been great,” he continued.

“He has been so receptive from where he was probably in pre-season to where he is now. He has been brilliant and he has a great attitude.

“I remember the first day I came to Oriel to be unveiled and I looked out the window there and Ryan was doing in and out of cones, doing training in Oriel in the middle of December so he has a great attitude and a great work ethic and he is getting his rewards.

“As I said, his progression from where he was probably in my mind in pre-season in regards to the set-up of the team to where he is now has been huge and he deserves it because he works hard. In the first half of the season really he was learning all the time and he was playing with the 19s but what he was doing was playing really well with the 19s and putting his hand up. He didn’t go to the 19s and have a little sulk. He went and ripped up the 19s and that is always the way to go about things.

“In regards bodies and fitness too, he’s now getting a proper run of games and he’s doing really well and he’ll keep doing really well because he is made of the right stuff with regards to mentality and enthusiasm and wanting to be a player,” said O’Donnell.