Dundalk skipper insists, ‘we’re going in the right direction’

They say every cloud has a silver lining and for Brian Gartland there was a little gleam of joy in the pain of dropping two points against UCD on Friday night.

For much of the veteran centre-half’s time at Dundalk, draws have felt like defeats and it was the same at the UCD Bowl last weekend as the Lilywhite players stormed out of the ground with real disappointment on their faces.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side might have shot themselves in the foot in many respects in not securing their first away win of the season given the needless nature of Andy Boyle’s red card, the lack of game management against the league’s most inexperienced side and a foolishly conceded penalty that gifted Colm Whelan his second goal of the game. Yet, it hurt – a feeling that was too often missing last season.

While the result was in Brian’s own words “very disappointing”, the very fact it stung so much gave the club captain some encouragement that better results will lie ahead.

“Maybe that slipped away over the last couple of years because there was so much distraction and excuses in the background but now the environment is perfect so it's now up to us on the pitch,” said the 35-year-olld.

“You've got players, management and everyone who care deeply about what they bring to the team and to their performance and training every day and everyone wants to have a positive effect and if we don't and there is a little setback then, yeah, it does hurt and that's good to see.

“It's got to hurt but you've got to get over it at the same time and use it in a positive way. We've a great, great group of lads in the dressing room there. Compared to yesteryear, you had nice lads then too but they mixed it on the pitch. They were decent people, hardworking people, who wanted to work for each other. There were no mé féiners in there.

“We're going in the right direction again now. This is a setback. It's two points dropped for us but these things happen in football throughout a season and it happened when we had our best team but let's just hope we continue where we're going,” he said.

Gartland, who expressed disappointment in some of the officiating on Friday, said it is an unfair statistic on Dundalk that they have now had three red cards in their last four games and conceded four of their last eight goals from the penalty spot.

“If you told me that stat, I’d think it was Atletico Madrid or someone you were talking about but it’s not the case that we’re a dirty team. There’s no malice in us.

“What I look for is a little bit of consistency because we feel we're not getting it the other side. We'll agree that football is all about opinions. Two of us can watch the same game and have a completely different opinion about how a team has played or on anyone's performance but in that regard, you're just looking for consistency but it's hard to say anything on it.

“We feel hard done by in that manner but we were 2-0 up and we should have seen it out. We've got to take what we can from it. We're improving all the time and we've been in good form and I think it showed another side to us in terms of hard work. There's a lot of new players there and they showed character and that they were willing to dig in and do the dirty side if they have to in terms of when you're down to 10 men and stuff like that. There's a lot of positives from that side of things but we're just disappointed with the result.”

The 2-2 draw leaves Dundalk still searching for their first away win of the campaign with just one win on their travels in the last 18 away matches in all competitions since beating Levadia Tallinn last July. It’s a stat that Gartland and co aren’t too pleased about but equally he isn’t worried about it.

“It's not something that's in players’ heads,” he said.

“Obviously if it's brought up you get pissed off. We're aware of it but you can't get hung up on something like that. You use it as a bit of motivation but you can't let something like that get in your head. Maybe we need to be just a little bit more in control away from home because like I said in the first half we could have had the game over because it was all us but our quality wasn't brilliant all over the park. There's stuff you can look to address but it's not something I'd be hung up on.”

On the flip side, the home form has been superb – something he hopes continues when Bohemians come to Oriel Park this Friday night.

“That's been brilliant and hopefully that stays going but, again, that's something you draw the positives from,” said Gartland.

“It's all about controlling your mentality and taking as much of the positives as possible because this is a new team and we're developing and improving. We've got to look after ourselves. I suppose I'm coming out with clichés there but it has always been our mantra that it is one game at a time and we'll build and build and build.”

From his own perspective, the UCD match was another game on the road back from the ACL injury that limited to just 30 seconds of football last year. With Andy Boyle facing a possible three match suspension, he’s set to come more into contention over the coming weeks but the centre half feels he’s ready for it.

“I'm doing everything I can. I'm training like a mad man. I'm training like I'm 25 or like I think I am, trying to get the fitness up as much as I can but games are invaluable in terms of match fitness,” he said.

“I'm feeling like Tallaght away was a good way of getting the minutes up and getting intensity into you. UCD was a different type of game and hopefully it will stand to me now but, yeah, I'm feeling better and better every week in terms of that. It's just about getting more comfortable on the pitch again in terms of minutes and match fitness,” he said.