Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk skipper insists, ‘we’re going in the right direction’

Brian Gartland returned to the starting team for the draw with UCD last Friday night

Dundalk's Mark Connolly and Brian Gartland before last Friday night's draw with UCD in Belfield. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dundalk's Mark Connolly and Brian Gartland before last Friday night's draw with UCD in Belfield. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk's Mark Connolly and Brian Gartland before last Friday night's draw with UCD in Belfield. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk's Mark Connolly and Brian Gartland before last Friday night's draw with UCD in Belfield. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

They say every cloud has a silver lining and for Brian Gartland there was a little gleam of joy in the pain of dropping two points against UCD on Friday night.

For much of the veteran centre-half’s time at Dundalk, draws have felt like defeats and it was the same at the UCD Bowl last weekend as the Lilywhite players stormed out of the ground with real disappointment on their faces.

Privacy