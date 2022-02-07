Dundalk set to sign grandson of former Man United legend

Lewis Macari, whose grandfather is former Scottish international Lou, is set to join the Lilywhites on loan from Stoke City in the coming days.

Dundalk are expected to add the grandson of a Manchester United and Celtic legend to their ranks this week in a bid to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new campaign.

The defender, who turns 20 on Tuesday, has featured prominently for the club's U23 side this season but has yet to feature for Michael O'Neill's first-team despite being an unused sub for their 2-0 win away to Bournemouth in the final match of last season in early August.

Lewis, whose father Paul has also played for Stoke, was a boyhood season ticket holder at the bet365 Stadium – where his grandfather Lou was manager for two spells in the 1990s – before signing as a scholar aged 16.

A once capped Scottish U18 international, he has spoken of his dream of one day lining out for the Potters with a loan move seen as the next step in the development of a player whose current deal at the Championship club expires at the end of June.

While Lewis has played across the back line and in defensive midfield for Kevin Russell's U23s, it is primarily at centre back that he has featured.

Speaking to The Stoke Sentinal last April, Macari said: "I think currently my best position is at centre-back as I believe I’ve played my best football at centre back this season.

"Although I feel capable to play there further down the line, I think my height could be a factor in where I play in the future as I am not particularly the tallest for a centre back but at the moment, I feel most comfortable playing there."

He added: "I see myself playing centre-back in either a two or a three as probably one of the wide centre halves, which would suit me best."

Bolstering his defensive options has been a priority for Stephen O'Donnell in recent weeks with Sam Bone and Mark Connolly the only two fit centre halves available to him for last Wednesday's win over Galway United.

It is expected that the loan signing of Macari will be concluded this week with the player available to feature in Friday's Malone Cup match against Drogheda United at Oriel Park (kick-off 7:30pm).

Lewis's grandfather Lou Macari won four league titles with Celtic in the early '70s. He then moved south of the border to Manchester Utd in 1973, going on to play over 400 times for the Old Trafford club between then and his departure after 12 seasons in 1984. During his time at United, Macari helped the Red Devils to the Second Division title in 1974/75, as well as the FA Cup in 1977.

Post retirement, Macari – who worked as a scout for the Republic of Ireland under Brian Kerr – also managed Swindon Town, West Ham Utd, Birmingham City, Stoke City (twice), Celtic and Huddersfield Town. More recently he has worked as a pundit on MUTV.