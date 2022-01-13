Dundalk set to add another Welshman to their 2022 squad

It is understood that the Lilywhites are keen to bring Swansea City midfielder Dan Williams to Oriel Park on loan for the upcoming season.

Dundalk FC could be set to add further to their Welsh contingent in the coming days.

It is understood that the Lilywhites are keen to bring Swansea City midfielder Dan Williams to Oriel Park on loan for the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old is a Wales U21 team-mate of Stephen O'Donnell's most recent acquisitions, midfielder Joe Adams and goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd.

Williams, who has been at Swansea since the age of eight, signed a new contract with the Championship club just three days ago which runs until the summer of 2023 with the option for another year.

While he has already featured for the club's first-team, a loan move is seen as the next stage of his development with Dundalk understood to be heading the queue for his signature.

Williams, who is from Swansea, made his senior debut for his home town club against Reading in the EFL Cup last August and also scored and assisted in the 4-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in the following round.

The central midfielder also has six caps at U21 level for Wales, scoring once in the 7-0 win over Gibraltar last November – a game in which new Lilywhite Adams also netted a brace in.

Meanwhile, Dundalk have confirmed a number of pre-season friendly fixtures for the coming weeks. The first game will take place against Cobh Ramblers at Mayfield United's grounds in Cork on Tuesday, January 18 at 7.30pm.

The Lilywhites will then host Bohemians in a behind closed doors match at Oriel Park on Tuesday, January 25 before travelling to face Waterford FC at the RSC on Saturday, January 29 at 2pm.

They will also host neighbours Drogheda United in the annual Jim Malone Cup match on Friday, February 11 at 7:30pm.

It is also understood that the club hopes to organise another friendly away to Galway United with a date yet to be confirmed.