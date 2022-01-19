Dundalk score three in pre-season opener against Cobh

New Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O'Donnell got his reign off to a winning start as his side ran out 3-0 winners in the first of their five pre-season friendlies against Cobh Ramblers in Lotamore Park in Cork last night.

All the goals came in the second half with on-loan Swansea City midfielder Dan Williams marking an impressive debut with the opener on 66 minutes before Patrick Hoban completed the win with a superb double.

There were six debutants on the night in the starting 11, including a trialist at right back from a Championship club in England but the latest recruits Williams and Mark Connolly - both of whom only completed loan moves to Oriel Park 24 hours earlier – were easily the stand-out performers in the first half.

Dundalk dominated throughout and were unlucky not to take the lead after just 80 seconds when captain on the night David McMillan rattled the crossbar from close range.

McMillan then went close again on 16 minutes with an acrobatic effort from just outside the box that flashed just wide of the left-hand post.

Cobh, who had four trialists in their own starting 11, rarely threatened throughout but could well have had a penalty on 26 minutes when a loose header back by Connolly was seized upon by Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh, who collided with Nathan Shepperd as he looked to round the Welsh 'keeper. Fortunately for Dundalk, the referee was uninterested in the appeals from Darren Murphy's side.

Former Cork City man O'Brien-Whitmarsh would flash another half chance wide late in the half but, by and large, it was one-way traffic from that point on.

Indeed, Dundalk were unlucky not to be ahead at the break when the the impressive Williams broke into the box from midfield before dinking over the advancing 'keeper only to see hiss effort drift agonisingly wide of the right-hand post.

O'Donnell made seven changes at or just after the break with another trialist given a run in midfield as John Martin, Sam Bone and Robbie Benson came in for their debuts.

The Lilywhites upped the ante on the restart with Ryan O'Kane, Bone and Hoban all going close to breaking the deadlock.

Brian Gartland also came into the fray on 57 minutes in what was his first minutes since suffering a season-ending ACL injury against Shamrock Rovers last April.

While it was good to see the experienced defender back, two youngsters would catch the eye in the second half – 17-year-old Tadgh Walsh and full back Jack Kavanagh, son of 1991 league winner Mick.

The latter would have a big say in the opening goal on 66 minutes when he won the ball back on half way before releasing O'Kane up the left with his cross being turned into the bottom right-hand corner by the inrushing Williams at the near post.

Within two minutes Dundalk doubled their lead with Hoban opening his account for the season after being teed up by Martin who had intercepted a misplaced pass by the Cobh 'keeper.

The result was then secured on 77 minutes when Hoban added his second following a good cross from the right by the full back trialist.

Dundalk would finish the game with 10 men after O'Kane limped off late on but his injury is not thought to be serious.

Overall, it was a good first outing for O'Donnell who still has the likes of Joe Adams, John Mountney, Greg Sloggett, Andy Boyle and Mark Hanratty to return.

Dundalk are next in action on Tuesday afternoon when they host Bohemians in a behind closed doors game at Oriel Park.

The rest of their pre-season itinerary includes games away to Waterford FC in the RSC on Saturday, January 29 (kick-off: 2pm), away to Galway United on Wednesday, February 2 (venue/time TBC) and at home to neighbours Drogheda United in the annual Jim Malone Cup match on Friday, February 11 (kick-off: 7.30pm) before the league opener against Derry City at Oriel Park a week later on February 18.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd (Peter Cherrie HT); Trialist A, Mayowa Animasahun (Jack Kavanagh 47), Mark Connolly (Brian Gartland 57), Darragh Leahy (Sam Bone HT); Daniel Kelly (John Martin HT), Keith Ward (Robbie Benson HT), Dan Williams (Tadgh Walsh 72), Paul Doyle (Trialist B HT), Ryan O'Kane, David McMillan (Patrick Hoban HT).