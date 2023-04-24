Dundalk Schoolboys League chiefs seeking to redevelop Bellew Park to mark the organisation’s centenary

Plans to take the Dundalk Schoolboys’ League into its next century and herald a new era for the organisation were unveiled to clubs and the local community, including businesses who the league hope will help with the all-important matter of gathering funding.

For when the management committee contemplated what to do for the league’s centenary – which is four years away, in 2027 – they decided “what better than to redevelop” Bellew Park at a cost of over half a million.

Current estimates put the cost at €600,000 but depending on when the project starts, with the increasing price of materials and labour, that could go higher.

Hence, chairman Michael Dillon explained that over the next six to eight months, a heavy emphasis will be placed on securing funds and the committee are looking for the help of donors and the like of former players, at home and abroad.

The intention is to generate as much funds as possible and attend to the planning process before putting the project out to tender.

The design for the new two-storey Bellew Park complex was publically unveiled at a recent function, where it was outlined what is entailed in the enlarged building.

The next step to advance the project is to obtain planning approval which the committee understand should be straightforward. Pivotal then in bringing it to fruition is a national sports grant aid which is to be applied for once permission to proceed with the redevelopment has been obtained.

The league have set up a “Go Fund Me” page to receive contributions, and a whole arrange of initiatives will be launched to acquire the necessary cash to go along with, they hope, a national sports grant.

The committee are also to seek support from Louth County Council as well as the FAI, and will be canvassing the help of local and national politicians.

Furthermore, the league is examining selling naming rights to the ground but will retain Bellew Park in the title to perpetuate the memory of the late councillor, Jimmy Bellew, to whom it is dedicated. His brother, Paddy, served as league chairman and Seamus, Jimmy’s son, was a great servant of the Schoolboys’ League.

The chairman said that hopefully by spring of next year, the league will be in a good position to start the actual work which is projected to take six months to complete. The aim is to have the redevelopment completed before the league’s centenary.