Dundalk need to be better in final third, insists Kelly

Daniel Kelly admitted that he and Dundalk’s fellow attackers needed to do more away from home in the wake of his side’s Louth derby defeat on Friday night.

Dean Williams’ strike after just 53 seconds ensured Kevin Doherty’s side beat their neighbours at Head in the Game Park for the second time this season.

It was also the sixth time in 11 away games that Dundalk have failed to find the target on their travels.

Kelly admitted his side needed to do more to improve on that particular statistic.

“Our plan was to start the game very well and in the first minute we concede,” he said, reflecting on the game.

“It's unfortunate but it just wasn't to be for us tonight. We huffed and puffed but to be honest I don't think we created enough. Me personally and the offensive players, I don't think we were good enough in the final third. We got into good situations but the final ball just wasn't there for us tonight. I did think we deserved at least a draw because our level of possession was high and they just sat back but it was just one of those nights I think.

“To be fair they are dogged and it's a tight pitch. It's narrow obviously but you don't really want to be going 1-0 down against these. We had a lot of time to get back in it to be fair but they're a dogged team and hard to break down. I don't think it was good enough tonight but it was just one of those nights – very frustrating.”

The 26-year-old said it was now important that his side got back to basics and put things right by beating St Patrick’s Athletic in Richmond Park this weekend.

“At the start of the season we were just taking it game by game but then obviously after the break we were thinking we could get close to Shamrock Rovers.

“It's just one of them things now that I don't know how many we're off them now but we just need to go back to taking it game by game now and hopefully we'll bounce back next week.

“It's a huge game now next week. We had been in very good form coming into this game but it's just an off night for us tonight but hopefully now next week we'll be back to ourselves.”

Asked about his side’s away form, Kelly said: “Yeah, it's just something that we need to work on. We are dominating a lot of games but I just don't think we're scoring enough.

“We can't just rely on keeping clean sheets every single week. Our defensive record is unbelievable but, myself included, the offensive players just need to be better in the final third. Nine times out of 10 we probably come away with three points there but it was just one of those unfortunate nights which obviously happens in football.

“Everyone is very disappointed in there. Our aim was to come here and try to get three points. Everyone is devastated that we didn't but the games come thick and fast so hopefully now next week we'll be back to our best,” he said.