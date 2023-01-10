Dundalk need quality and quantity and the time to achieve both is running out

While Dundalk fans will have been split on whether or not they would have liked to see Dylan Connolly return to Oriel Park following his release from Morecambe at the weekend, his move to Bohemians still stung a little no matter what side of the fence you were on in relation to the winger’s playing ability.

The 27-year-old was Declan Devine’s eighth new signing ahead of the forthcoming campaign, now just five weeks away. Whether as a Dundalk fan you wanted Connolly back at the club where he played for a season-and-a-half in 2017 and 2018, it was hard not to look at his arrival at Dalymount Park and ponder how nice it would be to have eight new signings to marvel at when the pre-season games commence in the next week or so.

While no team should be fully judged until a ball is kicked and the transfer window has shut, a current picture of the collection of squads put together for the new campaign makes for bleak reading right now if you’re a Lilywhite supporter.

With just 15 players signed – and that’s giving benefit of the doubt for Robbie Benson, who hasn’t been officially announced as re-signed yet by the powers that be at Oriel Park – Dundalk have the smallest assembled squad of any Premier Division side right now.

That’s 10 less than champions Shamrock Rovers and the Derry City side they beat on the final day of last season to finish level on points with.

While a signing or two is expected sooner rather than later, with Blackburn’s Gibraltar international Louie Annesley understood to be on his way as exclusively revealed by The Argus before Christmas, there’s still a lot of catch up to be done between now and the season opener at home to UCD on February 17.

While head coach Stephen O'Donnell gave a quality over quantity talk to the club’s official website last week and is right to suggest that the club shouldn’t sign players just for the sake of it, it is worrying that there appeared to be no one identified late last year as someone who could improve the squad. Or perhaps there was. In fact, there’s little doubt there was but the list of players targeted and missed out on is alarming. Undoubtedly, new territory for a club that has had its way more than most in the transfer market over the last decade.

Running a prudent ship and being competitive is always a fine line in football, particularly in the League of Ireland, but it appears Dundalk have been short in monetary terms when it comes to several targets.

It appears the owners are seeking additional investment and, while there’s nothing wrong with that in theory, it’s worrying it has been left so late in the day. They came in on a wave of goodwill but largely wasted a year by not running a single fundraising event to bring in additional revenue.

It’s a year ago this weekend since The Argus published an interview with chairman Sean O’Connor in which he discussed the desire to see the likes of quizzes, golf classics, race nights etc return. None of it happened. None if it was tried.

Yet similar clubs such as Sligo Rovers could bring in six figure sums from an annual draw to help out with things on and off the field.

If it were just Derry and Rovers you had to worry about it would be one thing but several of the clubs who will be looking to take their spot in the top four such as Sligo (27) and Shelbourne (25) are a lot closer to their completed squads.

While the likes of Bohs and St Pat’s have a bit more work to do with 18 and 19 signed respectively, their selection is arguably greater when you factor in their respective use of youth players in recent years.

Even UCD, the only other Premier Division club yet to announce a signing, are in a lot better shape with over 30 players registered – and their lack of signings can be put down to the fact they operate under a different sort of model that generally sees players come in and out based on the academic year rather than the traditional start and end of season calendar.

O’Donnell did plead for a little patience when he spoke to the club website last week but time is somewhat of the essence and the reality is that their pursuit across the UK and Europe for players is only likely to yield real results when the more traditional transfer window shuts at the end of this month.

Exact details on pre-season matches have been few and far between to date but what we do know is that Rovers – the side everyone should be striving to match and catch – play their first game this coming Saturday. As things stand, it’s doubtful Dundalk could play an 11-a-side game given some players clearly wouldn’t be ready for 90 minutes at this stage.

Perhaps a number of youth players will be taken on board to plug that void but you can’t help but feel a real opportunity is being missed here. With seedings guaranteed for two, if not three, rounds in Europe, there’s a real chance to make an impression on the field and on the club’s coffers this summer.

While, on paper at least, the likes of Derry City are in a much better shape heading into the new season, they’d bite the hand off you to have Dundalk’s seeding for Europe.

There’s little doubt that O’Donnell shares the fans’ frustrations, even if he’ll never admit that publicly.

In an interview after his side’s win over Bohs at the end of October which secured European football, O’Donnell admitted his desire for a bigger squad in 2023.

He said: “We didn’t have Thursdays/Sundays to worry about this year. It’s a good worry but we’re going to have it next year so that needs to filter down in regards to a bigger squad. You can see where we’re at with our squad this year alone without Europe or extra games but I’d like to think we can go further in the Cup as well and that might add more games too.”

What is a bigger squad you might ask? O'Donnell is unlikely to put an exact number on it but on the basis he used 25 players last season, he’s currently at least 10 players shy of at least matching that figure for the season ahead.

In reality, Dundalk need quality and quantity and the time to achieve both is running out.

Bohemians (18)

New signings: Paddy Kirk, Keith Buckley, Adam McDonnell, James Akintunde, Dean Williams, Grant Horton, Luke Dennison, Dylan Connolly.

Re-signed: James Talbot, John O’Sullivan, Kris Twardek, Jordan Flores, Jonathan Afolabi, James Clarke, James McManus, Cian Byrne, Nikson Okuson, Daniel McGrath.

Cork City (18)

New signings: Tunde Owolabi, Ethon Varian, Matt Healy.

Re-signed: Cian Coleman, Cian Murphy, Barry Coffey, Aaron Bolger, Ruairi Keating, Ally Gilchrist, Jonas Hakkinen, Jimmy Corcoran, Cian Bargary, Josh Honohan, Darragh Crowley, Gordon Walker, Mark O'Mahony, Franco Umeh, Joseph O’Brien-Whitmarsh

Derry City (25)

New signings: Colm Whelan, Tadhg Ryan, Ben Doherty.

Re-signed: Sadou Diallo, Ciaron Harkin, Cian Kavanagh, Patrick McEleney, Mark Connolly, Cameron Dummigan, Will Patching, Cameron McJannet, Brian Maher, Brandon Kavanagh, Ryan Graydon, Daithi McCallion, Liam Mullan, Michael Duffy, Jamie McGonigle, Ronan Boyce, Jordan McEneff, Ciaran Coll, Evan McLaughlin, Shane McEleney, Fintan Doherty, Jack Lemoignan.

Drogheda Utd (17)

New signings: Sean Brennan, Aaron McNally, Michael Leddy, Ben Curtis, Fiachra Pagel, Conor Keeley.

Re-signed: Evan Weir, Dayle Rooney, Emre Topcu, Adam Foley, Ryan Brennan, Luke Heeney, Darragh Noone, Gary Deegan, Darragh Markey, Colin McCabe, Dylan Grimes.

Dundalk (15)

New signings: None.

Re-signed: Nathan Sheppard, Patrick Hoban, Alfie Lewis, Robbie McCourt, Paul Doyle, Daniel Kelly, Ryan O’Kane, John Martin, Greg Sloggett, Andy Boyle, Peter Cherrie, Keith Ward, Darragh Leahy, Robbie Benson, John Mountney.

Shamrock Rovers (25)

New signings: Liam Burt, Johnny Kenny, Trevor Clarke.

Re-signed: Ronan Finn, Roberto Lopes, Graham Burke, Sean Kavanagh, Rory Gaffney, Sean Gannon, Jack Byrne, Leon Pohls, Gary O’Neill, Lee Grace, Dylan Watts, Simon Power, Neil Farrugia, Richie Towell, Sean Hoare, Daniel Cleary, Kieran Cruise, Alan Mannus, Darragh Nugent, Justin Ferizaj, Gideon Tetteh, Aaron Greene.

Shelbourne (25)

New signings: Conor Kearns, Tyreke Wilson, Kyle Robinson, Andrew Quinn, Evan Caffrey, Matty Smith, Paddy Barrett.

Re-signed: Shane Griffin, JJ Lunney, Sean Boyd, Conor Kane, Cameron Ledwidge, JR Wilson, Shane Farrell, Brian McManus, Gavin Molloy, Jack Moylan, Jad Hakiki, Luke Byrne, Mark Coyle, Scott van der Sluis, Lewis Temple, Gavin Hodgins, Luke Browne, Aodh Dervin.

Sligo Rovers (27)

New signings: Johan Brannefalk, Danny Lafferty, Lukas Browning, James Finnerty, Nando Pijnaker, Gary Boylan, Bogdan Vastsuk.

Re-signed: Aidan Keena, Garry Buckley, Karl O’Sullivan, Niall Morahan, Mark Byrne, Frank Liivak, Fabrice Hartmann, Greg Bolger, Max Mata, Cillian Heaney, Luke McNicholas, Conor Walsh, Eanna Clancy, Kailin Barlow, David Cawley, Will Fitzgerald, Richard Brush, Sean McAteer, John Vahey, Daire McCarthy.

St Patrick’s Athletic (19)

New signings: Tommy Lonergan.

Re-signed: David Odumosu, Danny Rogers, Sam Curtis, Harry Brockbank, Tom Grivosti, Joe Redmond, Anto Breslin, Jamie Lennon, Thijs Timmermans, Adam Murphy, Jason McClelland, Ben McCormack, Chris Forrester, Darius Lipsiuc, Serge Atakayi, Mark Doyle, Eoin Doyle, Sean McHale.

UCD (31)

New signings: None

Re-signed: Lorcan Healy, Kian Moore, Gavin McConville, Michael Gallagher, Evan Osam, Harry McEvoy, Luke Boore, Alex Dunne, Harvey O’Brien, Sam Todd, Jack Keaney, Mark Dignam, Eoin Farrell, Dara Keane, Adam Verdon, Danny Norris, Donal Higgins, Lennon Gill, Alex Nolan, Ryan Bowden, Bradley Rogers, Matthew Scott, Billy Vance, Harry O’Connor, Tobi Jinad, John Haist, Sami Ayoola, Rossa McAllister, Danu Kinsella-Bishop, Ciaran Behan, Billy Griffin.