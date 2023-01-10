Louth

Dundalk need quality and quantity and the time to achieve both is running out

James Rogers

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell is in need of additional playing resources ahead of the new season. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

While Dundalk fans will have been split on whether or not they would have liked to see Dylan Connolly return to Oriel Park following his release from Morecambe at the weekend, his move to Bohemians still stung a little no matter what side of the fence you were on in relation to the winger’s playing ability.

The 27-year-old was Declan Devine’s eighth new signing ahead of the forthcoming campaign, now just five weeks away. Whether as a Dundalk fan you wanted Connolly back at the club where he played for a season-and-a-half in 2017 and 2018, it was hard not to look at his arrival at Dalymount Park and ponder how nice it would be to have eight new signings to marvel at when the pre-season games commence in the next week or so.

