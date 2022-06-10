Dundalk native joins Bradford under former Man United striker

Dundalk native Emmanuel Osadebe has joined Bradford City from fellow League 2 side Walsall for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder, who was on the books at Oriel Park as a youngster, spent two seasons with the Saddlers but is now set to work under former Manchester United and Chelsea striker Mark Hughes, who holds the reins at Valley Parade.

Having spent time in the Tottenham Hotspur academy post his period with Dundalk, the 25-year-old began his professional career at Gillingham, and has also served spells at Cambridge United, Newport County and Macclesfield Town.

Before moving across the water, Osadebe, better known locally as ‘Frank', was a talented Gaelic footballer with both Dundalk Gaels and Dundalk Young Irelands.

“It feels great to finally have the deal over the line, as it has been going on for quite a while now, and I am just delighted to be here,” he told Bradford’s club website.

“As soon as I spoke with the gaffer and with Ryan Sparks, I knew the project was something I wanted to be a part of. We are all aligned in the same goals and this is the perfect place for me to take the next steps in my career.

“The manager we have has been at the top of the game and everyone at the club is driven in the same direction to achieve our goal of promotion, which we are more than capable of.

“Playing here in the past, it has always been loud, with the supporters imposing themselves on the game, and that is something I want to be a part of.

“Entertainment is a big part of my game. I want to get on the ball and make things happen, and am ready to kick on and do what I need to do.”

Hughes added: “Emmanuel is someone we have been tracking for some time, so we are delighted to be able to welcome him to the club.

“He is another player at a great age, who has a lot of different components in his game which will certainly add to our threats as a side.

“His versatility and dynamism in the centre of the park and out wide – coupled with his determination to entertain people and be a part of something special here – made him a key target for us.

“I am sure you will join me in welcoming him to the club and, like myself, are looking forward to seeing him show us what he can do at Valley Parade.”