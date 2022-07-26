Louth

Dundalk may feel they can’t afford Connolly

Mark Connolly playing his last game for Dundalk - against St Patrick's Athletic last Friday week - before being recalled by parent club Dundee United. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Kevin Mulligan

Transfers from League of Ireland clubs to the lower divisions in England, Scotland and most recently Italy, and the decision of Dundee United to recall Mark Connolly from his loan spell at Oriel Park dominated discussions amongst Dundalk fans before and after their convincing win over relegation-threatened Finn Harps in the SSE Airtricity Premier League match on Friday night.

The exodus of some of the most young talented players in the League to relatively unknown and unglamorous League 1 teams in England or Serie ‘B’ teams in Italy for seemingly poor compensation for their clubs has fuelled the debate within clubs and supporters that a united approach is needed to stop English, Scottish and Italian clubs plundering the cream of talent in the Irish game, and in the process considerably weakening the profile of the league by depriving it of the players that attract crowds to games.

