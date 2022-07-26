Dundalk may feel they can’t afford Connolly

Transfers from League of Ireland clubs to the lower divisions in England, Scotland and most recently Italy, and the decision of Dundee United to recall Mark Connolly from his loan spell at Oriel Park dominated discussions amongst Dundalk fans before and after their convincing win over relegation-threatened Finn Harps in the SSE Airtricity Premier League match on Friday night.

The exodus of some of the most young talented players in the League to relatively unknown and unglamorous League 1 teams in England or Serie ‘B’ teams in Italy for seemingly poor compensation for their clubs has fuelled the debate within clubs and supporters that a united approach is needed to stop English, Scottish and Italian clubs plundering the cream of talent in the Irish game, and in the process considerably weakening the profile of the league by depriving it of the players that attract crowds to games.

Few can blame players for seeking the best return for their talents given the short duration of their careers, and players and their agents are cute enough to know not to sign long-term deals with LOI clubs, for the obvious reason that a player who runs down his contract becomes a more attractive target for foreign clubs.

It’s not a healthy position in which clubs in the LOI find themselves, and if the FAI hadn’t so much on its plate with the debt, image and governance legacy issues from the John Delaney era they should be providing better leadership to clubs and players to counter this talent drain from the domestic game.

For Dundalk the immediate concern is the Mark Connolly position, for supporters attending last Friday night’s game were surprised to learn before kick-off that Dundee United had recalled the player, as the impression had been allowed to take hold that the matter had been resolved at the end of June when the player’s initial six-month loan period ended.

That obviously was not the case and it now appears that the Scottish club recalled the player having failed to reach a satisfactory agreement with Dundalk.

The word emanating from the Dundalk camp after the game was that they hope to have the player’s position resolved soon, but many feel that there is a distinct possibility that the 30-year-old Monaghan-born defender has played his last game for the club.

The reason, or reasons, for this belief is that Dundee United are playing hard ball and are seeking a substantial fee for the player with built-in increments. In addition the player is on considerably higher wages than any player at Oriel Park, wages that Dundalk were only able to meet because his parent club were making a contribution as is the norm with almost all loan players.

If the transfer fee and wages issues were resolved there is no guarantee that the defender, who was voted Player of the Month in the League for June, will want to remain at Oriel Park, for family reasons are now seen as a factor in the equation.

Undoubtedly Connolly’s departure would be a major blow to Stephen O’Donnell, for he has been the linchpin in the defence for almost all of the 24 games to date, and with Brian Grartland still on the injured list (he was wearing a protective boot on his right foot at Friday’s game) and young defender Mayowa Animasahun out with a hand injury, Dundalk have no central defensive cover.

It may well be that the club feel Connolly is a player they simply cannot afford at this stage, for if he is signed on a permanent deal at his current wage level his signature would upset the delicate wage structure at the club, inevitably causing problems within the squad.

In those circumstances the Board may look for the defensive cover they need either within the LOI or with another loan deal from abroad, for with the prospect of bridging the seven-point gap on Shamrock Rovers at the top of the League with 12 games remaining looking remote, and European football qualification looking likely (they are nine points clear of fourth-placed St Patrick’s) the club may take the view that the current squad, with the possible addition of a central defender, may be good enough to secure the coveted European place. That objective moved a step nearer against Finn Harps on Friday night when an excellent first-half performance swept the Donegal side away, and in truth the game was over after seven minutes when Dundalk secured the second of their goals.

With Connolly recalled and Robbie Benson out injured, O’Donnell moved Sam Bone to his best position in central defence alongside Andy Boyle and recalled Paul Doyle and Steven Bradley to the side.

All three players - Bone, Doyle and Bradley - played significant roles in this decisive victory. Bone looked assured in possession and his deliveries were accurately dispatched, and although he can be exposed for pace at times, Harps used just the one striker for most of the game - the robust but limited Robert Jones - and the home defence was never over-worked.

Indeed Bone’s performance enhanced the view of many supporters that he is the better alternative to Boyle at this stage, but with Connolly unlikely to return the partnership of Bone and Boyle may have to see out the season.

In midfield Doyle’s return helped considerably in quickening the pace of Dundalk’s attacking play and in the opening 20 minutes - when they swept aside the Harps challenge with good one-touch football, excellent running off the ball and decisive passing - the former UCD player was at his best taking the ball from the back four, creating space for himself and always looking for the incisive pass. One effort for Patrick Hoban caught not just the Harps defence off guard, but Hoban on the wrong foot.

Of course allowance had to be made for some very poor defending by the visitors, for the Dundalk midfielders Doyle, Keith Ward (who was at his impudent best in that opening spell) and Greg Sloggett who worked feverishly to win possession, are rarely given the time and space they enjoyed in the first half, and credit to them for exploiting that advantage.

The first goal, after four minutes, came as a result of a quick corner taken by Ward that ended with Bradley working a shot that was blocked into the path of Darragh Leahy and he tucked it away with a composure seldom seen from a defender in that position.

The early goal is always crucial when playing a team like Harps, who defend in depth, and when the second goal followed after seven minutes the points were all but secured. Again this was an excellent goal, beautifully constructed and a reward for the week’s training which was programmed to encourage the players to pass the ball more rapidly.

Hoban, fed by Lewis Macari, flicked an excellent pass to Sloggett over the heads of covering defenders, and the midfielder didn’t dally on the ball, immediately cutting his pass back for the supporting Ward to guide skilfully into the unguarded net.

At this stage the Harps players didn’t know the day of the week, for their heads must have been spinning, but it was not long before the loudspeaker shouts of their inspirational manager Ollie Horgan were blistering not only their ears but almost everyone in the main stand.

The combination of the barracking from the sideline and Dundalk taking their foot off the gas allowed Harps a toe-hold in the game and their rare opportunities to employ their only attacking threat, a long throw, a corner or free kick, but any hope they had of mounting a comeback ended when Bradley, taking the ball from Sloggett, cut in from the right to make the space for himself to unleash a powerful left-footer into the top of the net.

It was a goal similar to a number that the Hibernian loanee scored during his early days at Oriel Park, and while he has never stopped looking for the opportunity, defenders soon copped on, closing down the space.

Friday’s strike, which effectively ended the game as a contest, boosted the young winger’s confidence to the extent that he was virtually unplayable in the second half, eager for work and displaying his excellent touch on many occasions together with a full array of his dribbling skills that created many opportunities for himself and others.

Stephen O’Donnell will be slightly disappointed that his team didn’t add to their tally of goals, but they failed to show the sharpness in front of goal that illuminated the first half, as, inevitably, the pace at which they started slackened and Harps, undoubtedly after getting a rolicking from their manager at the interval, tightened up in defence.

The football produced by Dundalk in that opening quarter of the game was as good as they produced all season, even allowing for the frailties in the Harps team, and the wing backs in particular, Leahy and Macari, relished the freedom they were afforded to support the attack.

But Macari didn’t neglect his defensive duties, getting back well to save a almost certain goal when the under-employed Peter Cherrie knocked a shot into the middle of his goal.

A new challenge awaits the team when they face Longford in the FAI Cup on Friday and the Midlanders, who had a good win in Waterford last Friday, will come with some support and a determination to cause an upset.

Before that the club will want to tidy up any transfer loose ends before the end of the window, but given the number of young players who have moved away from the LOI since the start of the season, Dundalk would do will to ensure that their academy players, and a number in the first-team squad, are secured on contracts that value their potential.