Dundalk may be as pleased as Drogheda if United manage to force through their new stadium venture

Another defeat by Dundalk's arch rivals and near neighbours Drogheda United at United Park.

This time it was in the Malone Cup, the annual jest between the County Louth sides for the bragging rights before the start of the new season.

Alright, so Dundalk lost the game in a penalty shootout (6-5) after a scoreless, rather nondescript, game that distinctly lacked quality, and lost much of its appeal due to a plethora of second half substitutes that deprived the decent sized crowd of maintaining even a passive interest in the proceedings.

For Dundalk, the defeat, even though the failure to lift the Cup named after one of their most colourful chairmen, Jim Malone, was not significant in terms of their overall ambitions for the season, it magnified a worrying trend for they don't seem able to handle the confines of the tight Drogheda pitch, and the fervour that the home crowd, especially the constant drum of support generated by their 'ultras', when the Lilywhites are their opponents.

It won't do head coach Stephen O'Donnell any good either for he has yet to come away from the venue with a win, for last season's two defeats – both 1-0 – were costly when assessed against their admittedly outside chance in chasing Shamrock Rovers down for the Premier Division title.

For that reason alone, Dundalk will be delighted if United's ambitious plans for a new stadium ever come to fruition, for the prospect of playing in a new, 3,000-seater ground, and leaving behind a pitch where they seldom, if ever, have played well, holds a distinct appeal, especially for supporters.

Those plans, which the Boyneside club maintain are still on course, involves the sale of United Park, now known as Weaver’s Park, which is owned by the FAI, with the revenue from the sale earmarked to help defray the cost of the new ground, a site for which has been identified on the fringes on the north side of the town.

Originally the ambitious plan, unveiled in 2018 in a joint-statement with the FAI and Louth County Council, revealed plans to build a municipal facility with a number of all-weather pitches for community use and a 10,000-seat stadium, costing in the region of €35m.

Those plans have been watered down considerably with the hiatus in the FAI's finances since the departure of their chief executive, John Delaney, who was present when the plans were announced in 2018, and a recent glitch caused by the failure to secure government funding for the Drogheda Northern Port Access route which was deemed essential for access to the new stadium.

ANCHORED

The setback hasn't deterred the club, and they are determined to press ahead with their plans initially for a 3,000-seater stadium which later could be increased in capacity, and adding to their bragging rights over recent wins in United Park is the belief that they are further down the road in their plans for a new venue, while Dundalk are anchored with Oriel Park.

That prospect won't unduly concern Dundalk or O'Donnell in the immediate future for he will be concentrating on bringing his combination of last season's panel, and his newly recruited players, up to speed before he returns to Boyneside six weeks into the new season for a Premier League clash.

On the evidence of Friday's night game, he has a lot of work ahead of him before the opening game of the league against UCD on Friday week, for while there were glimpses of their potential with a few slick passing moves in the opening half, there was a distinct lack of a goal threat.

Against a well-drilled Drogheda side that was content to funnel back, and rely on hitting Dundalk on the break, the tendency to play through the middle against a packed defence seldom work, for when they did spread the ball wide, especially feeding Ryan O'Kane, they got a lot more joy, particularly on two occasions when the young winger delivered two excellent crosses that should have yielded a return.

In many ways, it was a good workout for both terms for the exchanges were more intense than a normal pre-season friendly, causing referee Neil Doyle to reach for his yellow card on a number of occasions, such was the intensity of the tackling.

However, it is unwise to make any judgments on the newly-recruited players, or the system O'Donnell wants to develop until further into the season and all the players are available for selection.

On Friday, supporters got a first glimpse of new right wing-back Archie Davies who started in his preferred position, but in the second half moved to the left wing. He showed a nice turn of pace at times, but he, like the other newcomers, will need time to settle in the town and get used to their new surroundings.

Peter Cherrie got a stint in goal in the absence of Nathan Shepperd and O'Donnell started with a back three with Andy Boyle and Hayden Muller in the middle and Louis Annesley on the left.

In the second half, when Darragh Leahy was introduced for Muller for his first appearance of the season, a back four was employed with Annesley and Boyle in the centre and Greg Sloggett, who started in midfield, moving to right-back.

Sloggett and Keith Ward started in the central midfield roles, with the impressive Conor Malley linking with the central striker, Pat Hoban, and O'Kane and John Martin on the flanks.

Alfie Lewis came into the midfield for Ward in the second half, Cameron Elliott replaced O'Kane and Robbie Benson made a welcome return in place of Marin.

Clearly O'Donnell is only trying to settle on a system and the players best suited to that system and he intended to use last night's match against Wexford and possibly another friendly game behind closed doors before deciding on his starting line-up against UCD.

It is not going to be an easy decision and one that is complicated by the fact that some of his squad are not match fit, particularly Benson and Daniel Kelly, while Robbie McCourt and John Mountney could be out for some time yet.

Drogheda started with two 18-year-olds who they recruited on-loan from Lincoln City, right-back Elicha Ahui, who had a good contest with O'Kane from which he never wilted, while Freddie Draper, a physically strong central striker with a good touch, worked very hard for his team on his debut.

They lacked nothing in effort, and fired by their home support, and their excellent record against Dundalk at their home crowd, Drogheda were pleased with themselves that they retained the Malone Cup, thereby taking possession of the early season bragging rights between the keen rivals.