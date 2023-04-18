Dundalk man Shane Taaffe proud of his role with newly-crowned NIFL Premiership champions Larne

Most people, if they’re really lucky, only get to be involved in one sporting fairytale in their lifetime.

For Dundalk man Shane Taaffe, he can now say he has been involved in two – all before the age of 30.

Working alongside his late father, Harry, Shane was there for much of Dundalk FC’s success over the past decade, including five league titles and two Europa League group stage campaigns.

Now the O’Hanlon Park man can say he has played a part in title wins both sides of the border having been part of the Larne backroom team which, on Friday night, created history by landing the NIFL Premiership title for the first time.

The east-Antrim side were crowned champions of the North following a 2-0 win away to Crusaders last weekend with two games to spare and will get their hands on the trophy this Friday night following the conclusion of their final home match of the season against the side they have dethroned, Linfield.

Like the story of Dundalk’s emergence from the brink of extinction to become the dominant side in Irish football under Stephen Kenny, Larne’s rise to the top of Premiership football has been equally impressive.

The club were still in the second tier of the Irish League in October 2018 when owner Kenny Bruce made a somewhat bold claim that he wanted to have the Champions League music played at their home ground some day.

That’s a dream that may now come true following their first top-flight title in the club’s 134-year history.

It has been a phenomenal journey given that the Inver Reds were languishing towards the bottom of the Championship table and attracting crowds of no more than 50 people when Bruce – who co-founded online estate agency Purplebricks – began his investment in September 2017.

Success hasn’t just been on the field either. A few weeks before Bruce’s takeover, the council temporarily closed Inver Park because the ground was deemed to be “unsafe” but it has been transformed over the years since he bought it from the council to the point it was the venue for this year’s Collingwood Cup final – the biggest prize in third-level football on this island.

There for the past two years of the journey has been Shane, who works as the club’s opposition analyst under manager Tiernan Lynch.

He couldn’t hide his delight at the title win when he spoke to The Argus on Monday night.

“This is my third season at Larne but even from before I went up there it has been a massive challenge from Kenny and Tiernan and the lads to get the club to where it is now.

“Massive changes have happened on and off the field. It’s fantastic, though. It’s the first time in 134 years that the club has won a senior honour and the buzz around the club and the community has been massive.”

The 29-year-old praised owner Bruce for the vision he has had in transforming the fortunes of a club that was one of the league’s also-rans for so many years.

“It's incredible what Kenny has done,” he said.

“It’s not just on the field, it’s off the field as well and what he has brought to the community. The club have just moved in this season into a great training ground facility at The Cliff where the boys train and where there are offices. That’s where the running of the club is now whereas when I first went up everything was happening at Inver Park.

“When I first went up, at the Church End, they were only starting to build the stand but they have that built now. Even the improvements in the dressing room are amazing and there’s a big redevelopment happening soon on the main stand so it’s not just on the field but off the field too where Kenny is working his magic and it’s great to see.”

For many years2, Shane had worked alongside his dad, Harry, as Dundalk FC’s videographer. It was a role he continued in following Harry’s tragic passing in July 2020 but at the start of the following season as he looked to develop his role, he was deemed surplus to requirements at Oriel Park by then CEO Jim Magilton.

Fortunately, the closing of one door led to the opening of another with Lynch seeing the potential in the youngster straight away – even if he was initially hesitant about the move himself.

“Basically, when things went out the window with Dundalk, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side but, fortunately for me, I got chatting to Tiernan. We shared a couple of text messages and emails back and forth and he invited me up to Inver Park to meet him over coffee,” said Shane.

“The first day I was there, I met Kenny and speaking to them then about the vision they had for the place, a lot of the things they said they wanted to do have come true.

“It just started off with a couple of messages back and forth but I’d be very shy and the morning that I was driving up to meet Tiernan I remember thinking as I was coming off the motorway just as I could see the ground whether I was doing the right thing or not.

“I was going out of my comfort zone and I was wondering should I just hold back to see if anything happens with Dundalk but, thankfully, I made a decision which was a massive step forward for me and anyone who asks me the question now I’d tell them it was the greatest decision I made in football. I fell into an unbelievable place and everybody has welcomed me with open arms. It has just been fantastic. It was the best decision I could have made and I’m delighted with it.”

While Harry remains Shane’s biggest hero, he is also delighted to have begun forging his own reputation in the game.

“There were times even after my dad passed away where I was being introduced as Harry Taaffe’s son but I wanted to build my own reputation,” he said.

“When I went up to Larne I built my own reputation. I’ve met a lot of incredible people not only in Larne but outside of it. Tiernan has got me talking to a lot of people across the water as well who have helped me and they’re great to be able to bounce ideas off and get a bit of learning advice off.

“Now I’m Shane Taaffe, Larne’s opposition analyst so it’s fantastic to have my own name out there to start a bit of a building block. To be honest, I don’t think I would have got that with Dundalk. I would have been always Harry Taaffe’s son.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve said before if I ever become a quarter of the man my dad was then I’d be delighted but it was nice to come out of his shadow and build a reputation for myself.”

With this season all but wrapped up, one of Shane’s next tasks over the summer will be helping the side prep for a first ever Champions League campaign – and he can’t wait.

“You saw how close Linfield were last year to the group stages. Once you get past the first round of the Champions League, it’s a great route to try get into the Europa League or Conference League group stages,” he said.

“Kenny was saying when he took over the club that one of his aims was to listen to the Champions League music in Inver Park and five or six years later he has got his wish. Hopefully we can give it a good crack and hopefully the draw is good to us the whole way through.”

Before all that there’s the small matter of a title party to look forward to this Friday night and it’s something Shane feels should never be taken for granted.

“I was spoilt with Dundalk and then coming towards the last one or two trophies, I think people took them for granted and some of the celebrations weren’t as healthy as what they were at the start.

“Now when they haven’t won a Cup or a league title in a few years, you miss those special nights and special occasions. You have to enjoy them as much as you can and milk them because football is a cutthroat game and you never know what is going to happen the next day.

“To get to lift the trophy in Larne in front of our home support is going to be fantastic. It’s the first time the club have won the league in the 134 years since it was founded. The only senior trophy they’ve really ever won was the Championship a few years ago and then three County Antrim Shields in the last three years. There has been a lot of progress and a lot of exciting times coming towards this but it’s great to finally get this big moment in front of the home fans. After how far the club has come in the last few years, it’s going to be a really special night.”

PROUD

Shane, who has been working at Inver Park since March 2021, is proud to have been part of what he describes as an incredible group.

“No matter who you are around the club from the ground staff to the kitman, to the players, to the management or anyone around the club, they all play their part no matter which capacity they’re involved in.

“It’s not just the 11 players on the pitch, the subs coming on and the manager. It’s a whole group and a whole family that wins a league title, that wins Cups and qualifies for Europe. I learnt that through my time with Dundalk and Larne.

“People think boys just go out and play a game but it’s a lot more deeper than that. It’s great for everybody involved with a club to go on and, in Larne’s case, win that first league title. Hopefully it’s the first of many but right now it’s great for everybody around the club because everybody has had a part to play in it.”

His family, many of whom are still working voluntarily at Oriel Park, couldn’t be prouder of him either.

“My mam and my girlfriend have all been up and my little niece comes up to most games with me. She loves it up there and she’s a Larne supporter now more than a Dundalk supporter, which I don’t think her mam or even her grandad would be too happy about,” he laughed.

“At the end of the day, I know they’re still involved with Dundalk working and I’ll always have a soft spot for Dundalk but they’re always going to support whatever it is I do. They’re delighted to see me celebrating and being happy and on a high compared to say when I left Dundalk after things hadn’t worked out there. They’re delighted for me and it’s great that I can now say I’ve been involved with teams winning the league north and south of the border. That’s a great achievement.”

It is, indeed, and Shane admits he feels blessed at the journeys he has been part of at both clubs.

“It has been incredible,” he said.

“The stuff that I’ve done with Dundalk – two group stages, great European nights and incredible glories there. Then to come to Larne and do near enough the same – incredible European journeys, beating some big teams and seeing some fantastic stadiums along the way – people can only wish for that but I’ve done it for numerous years.

“From the first year that we qualified for the Europa League with Dundalk in 2016 right through to next season, I’ve got a European run right through. Even the boys are saying that I’m a bit of a good luck charm with regards to qualifying for Europe but it’s nice to have a crack at these European adventures, especially when you’re going to places that you might never think of going to. It’s an amazing experience going up against these big teams and different cultures and stuff like that.

“It’s stuff you can only dream of but I’m so lucky that I’ve done it numerous times but please God it keeps continuing into the future. In football you never know what is around the corner but hopefully it’s only the start of an incredible journey now with Larne.”