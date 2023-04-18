Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk man Shane Taaffe proud of his role with newly-crowned NIFL Premiership champions Larne

Most people, if they&rsquo;re really lucky, only get to be involved in one sporting fairytale in their lifetime. For Dundalk man Shane Taaffe, he can now say he has been involved in two – all before the age of 30. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Most people, if they&rsquo;re really lucky, only get to be involved in one sporting fairytale in their lifetime. For Dundalk man Shane Taaffe, he can now say he has been involved in two – all before the age of 30. Picture: Sportsfile

Most people, if they’re really lucky, only get to be involved in one sporting fairytale in their lifetime. For Dundalk man Shane Taaffe, he can now say he has been involved in two – all before the age of 30. Picture: Sportsfile

Most people, if they’re really lucky, only get to be involved in one sporting fairytale in their lifetime. For Dundalk man Shane Taaffe, he can now say he has been involved in two – all before the age of 30. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

Most people, if they’re really lucky, only get to be involved in one sporting fairytale in their lifetime.

For Dundalk man Shane Taaffe, he can now say he has been involved in two – all before the age of 30.

Privacy