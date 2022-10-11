Dundalk looking to bounce back in Ballybofey – ‘It’s going to be a big test of character for us’

Ryan O’Kane has backed his side to show their character by bouncing back to winning ways against bottom of the table Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Friday night.

Adam O’Reilly’s 93rd minute winner for St Patrick’s Athletic at Casey’s Field last weekend took some of the shine off the 19-year-old’s first league goal for the club and has left Stephen O’Donnell’s side little room for error in the race for third place, with just one point now standing between the sides with four games to go.

While that was a setback, O’Kane was quick to point out that Dundalk’s European destiny is still in their own hands and he has backed his side to bounce back in Donegal this weekend.

“It’s going to be a big test of character for us,” he said.

“It’s frustrating when you play particularly well and the result goes against you but it’s all about next week. It’s another tough game against Finn Harps but it’s just a case of can we show that character that we’ve shown we do have this season? We’ll be ready for it next week.

“We have to kind of look at it like we are still one point ahead of them and they do have a tough run in. We’ve two games at home and two games away so we just have to look at it like that. It’s just about next Friday now. It’s going to be a massive test of character.

“If we play like we did today and just take our chances we could score three or four. That’s just the type of game it was today but we’ll be ready to go next Friday.”

Having picked up three man of the match awards in as many starts at home, O’Kane is well aware he will face a more difficult task in shining at a narrow and potentially boggy surface at Finn Park.

“I remember going up, I think we played them three times towards the back end of last season and every time I went up it was just lashing rain and the pitch was muddy. It was just horrible. I wasn’t really playing then but it’ll be different for me now to hopefully step foot on the pitch and give it my all.”

On his goal just before half-time, O’Kane said he felt like it had been coming.

“Yeah, I’ve been practicing a lot out there and practicing cutting in. I think it took a slight deflection but I’ll still be claiming it anyway,” he grinned.

“I’ve kind of been told to go more myself and be a bit more selfish and I’m trying to do more of that but as well, if I see the right option I’ll try to play the pass as well. I’m happy with the goal anyway but I’m just gutted by the result in the end.”