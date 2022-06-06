Dundalk line up friendly fixture with Irish League opposition

Dundalk have lined up a friendly match against Danske Bank Premiership side Larne for Saturday, June 18.

The game at Oriel Park (kick-off: 1pm) will be the first pre-season match for Tiernan Lynch's side as they prepare for the 2022/2023 season and a Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie on July 7 and 14.

While the game is less important for the Lilywhites given they will be in action the night before in a top-of-the-table clash against Shamrock Rovers, it will give Stephen O'Donnell an opportunity to give much-needed minutes to some members of the squad.

While many of those who don't start the game against Rovers are expected to feature, it will also provide an opportunity to give minutes to the likes of club captain Brian Gartland, who is working his way back from a foot injury, as well as players such as Ryan O'Kane, Mark Hanratty, John Martin and David McMillan who have played limited minutes in the first half of the season.

Another player on the way back from injury, however, won't feature. John Mountney has made the bench a number of times since returning to the club at the start of the season but has yet to play this season as he works his way back from the ACL injury he sustained while playing for St Patrick's Athletic against Dundalk at Oriel Park last August.

While a separate minor niggle has stalled his comeback bid up until now, the 29-year-old will definitely be absent for both the Rovers and Larne matches as he is due to get wed to local woman Shannon Moran in Malta on June 17.