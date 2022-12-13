Dundalk legends David McMillan and Brian Gartland will be welcome at Oriel Park ‘with open arms’

David McMillan and Brian Gartland will be welcome back to Oriel Park at any time “with open arms”, according to the club’s COO, Martin Connolly. Picture: Sportsfile

The two Dundalk FC legends recently announced their departure from the club where they enjoyed so much success down through the years.

While McMillan, who turns 34 on Wednesday, will weigh up whether to continue his career elsewhere following his return from holiday, Gartland has hung up his boots following a couple of injury-hit seasons.

Both leave behind a plethora of great memories from their time at Dundalk and speaking at Thursday’s kit launch in The Lilywhite Lounge, Connolly said their contribution would never be forgotten.

On McMillan, he said: “He’s a fantastic person, David McMillan.

“I’ve shared many a good celebration with David and many a good victory. As a person, I can’t speak highly enough of him. In any dealings I’ve had with him around contracts and everything, David was one of the most genuine people ever.

“As a player, I’ve read all the tributes and things that have been written about him and every one of them are right. He has wrote his name in the history books in Dundalk and there’s no nicer fella for it to happen to.”

Martin also joked that he hoped he’d be cheering Gartland on in another capacity next year.

“I have to say as a Sean O’Mahony’s man, I hope maybe he’ll find his way down to the Point Road but I don’t know about that. I’m only joking on that,” he laughed.

“Again, he’s a really great fella Brian and as a person he has been great to work with. I’m happy to say that the two of us are really good friends and I’m sure that whatever he goes on and does, he’ll be a success at it.

“At every stage and every time, the two of them will be welcome back here with open arms,” said Connolly.