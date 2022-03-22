Dundalk legend Crawley all set for his first taste of football management

David Crawley captained Dundalk to the FAI Cup in 2002 and is now turning his hand to management with Muirhevnamor. Picture: Sportsfile

The much-decorated and FAI Cup-winning captain David Crawley steps into management this Friday. He takes charge of champions Muirhevnamor as they begin the new North-East Football League season against Walshestown in the opening series of group matches in the Kilmessan Shield.

Crawley, a cultured left-sided defender, led his home town to the FAI Cup in 2002, and played under the League of Ireland’s best managers of his era in Jim McLaughlin, Dermot Keely and Pat Fenlon. He enjoyed a multi-successful spell under Fenlon, winning league and Cup medals, and played in Europe in the years prior to his retirement.

He plans to put into use some of the knowledge and tricks of the trade that he picked up along the way under the trio in trying in keep Muirhevnamor in their pre-eminent position in the North-East League.

The one thing in common that the top management trio sought was for players to give their best and David will be happy to obtain such commitment.

This is his first taste of management, although he did experience it with his local GAA club Sean O’Mahony’s, with whom he played with distinction. He passed up soccer management opportunities with other clubs likes Quay Celtic, Bellurgan and Woodview, and at underage level with Dundalk.

He succeeds Jason McConville, who guided the club to the Premier Division title last season, in the Muirhevnamor post. He will be helped by the also highly-regarded, left-sided defender Jimmy Cooney, who is expected to return to action after not being involved last season.

The new manager will not have the services of midfielder Philip Duffy and former Dundalk striker Marc Griffin, along with highly-talented defender Gavin Smith. Duffy has opted out of playing, while Griffin sustained a very serious leg injury at the back end of last season that could rule him out of playing again, with Smith having decided to join up with his local club.

Crawley admits he isn’t quite sure of what panel he will have available but he will have the like of Mickey O’Kane, who has been a lynchpin of the team over many seasons, and who had the ability to make a career at senior level.

He knows he can rely on the great spirit that the champions have shown down the years and “to battle when the chips are down.”

He admits, ideally, he would have liked to have taken over five or six weeks earlier, and that he could face a tough season.

However, he is “looking forward to the challenge”. It is one that he wished for, to work with proven players at this level, and to help younger players progress and instil them with confidence.