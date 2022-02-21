Dundalk lad Jimmy Dunne on life at QPR, their promotion push and international ambitions

Sat in the lobby of a London hotel, I watch as the wind blows a stop sign down the street. Storm Eunice is in full flow.

The clock draws closer to 12pm and I await a call from a man who certainly isn’t easy to stop or blow over. Blackrock native Jimmy Dunne is no stranger to storms. The towering 24-year-old finds himself settled now in West London, an anchor of the Queens Park Rangers defence trying to navigate the choppy waters at the top of the Championship. Seeking a return to the Premier League after a seven-year absence.

The club are experiencing a low front in terms of form, back-to-back defeats has seen a high level of criticism directed at the team and a home fixture against a Hull City side battling against relegation is seen as the first must-win game of the season for QPR. Despite their place in fourth, there is an unease coming from certain sections of the Rs faithful.

But Dunne is in relaxed form as we speak, just over 24-hours before kick-off. The club moved their final preparations to earlier in the morning, meaning once Dunne hang’s up the phone his day is his to relax and prepare. “I’ll try not to keep you too long so,” I joke. But the affable Dundalk youngster insists there’s no rush and what follows is a 40-minute conversation spanning his career to date.

We start with the recent transfer window. Dunne signed a three-year deal at Loftus Road at the start of the season, with the option of a fourth. It’s the first time in his career he has been settled at a club and he laughs that he enjoyed the fact he doesn’t have to think about going anywhere for once.

There was further enjoyment for Dunne as his former Burnley team-mate and Irish International, Jeff Hendrick, joined the club late on deadline day.

The ex-De La Salle College student penned a deal with QPR at a time when the club was well into their pre-season. He was offered a new contract at Burnley but turned it down in favour of a gamble and a move to West London. At the time of his transfer, Burnley manager Seán Dyche said Dunne had the capabilities to slot into a Championship team, but, at QPR, he has exceeded those capabilities.

Dunne is experiencing what he calls a “relentless season” and unsurprisingly, he loves it. He has played the full 90 minutes in 27 of his last 28 consecutive appearances. He was named QPR player of the month for January and included in the Sky Sports Championship Team of the Month. He’s quickly established himself as a fan favorite at Loftus Road, and more importantly he is generally one of the first names on Mark Warburton’s teamsheet.

He puts it down to his work ethic and commitment, “the fans can see that I leave everything on the pitch and they appreciate that.” But it’s more than that. QPR are first and foremost a community club and Dunne has bought into that. He understands the fans’ mentality and when he talks about the club he speaks as though he has been there for years.

He has developed a new pre-match routine which only further immerses himself with the fans, “I enjoy walking through Shepherds Bush, it’s only two minutes really but I get the feeling of the place, the smell of hot-dogs and the expectation of the game and get a sense for how the fans are feeling. It reminds me of going to Croke Park as a kid and the atmosphere before the game and I miss that, playing in games is not the same as going to games. So I really enjoy the pre-game atmosphere, it gets me in the mood. My girlfriend is from West London and she lives near the ground, so I park at her house and then walk to the ground. It started out as a convenience, but I’ve really grown to love it.”

Indeed, while in the Coningham Arms pub on Saturday, a haven for the Irish R’s, a fan strolls in and says “I’ve just seen Jimmy walking up to the ground, soaking wet. I yelled ‘Oi, Jimmy’ and he responded with a 'well’”.

Talk of Croke Park and the obvious association with the Geraldines due to his father, I ask Dunne had he ever thought about playing for Louth.

“I never grew up aspiring to play for Louth, but as a kid I was much better at Gaelic football. There was something different about playing with your schoolmates and the lads you grew up with. Playing with the Geraldines and Blackrock school, I loved that, playing against the Blues, Knockbridge and the Drogheda lads. And I think the thing Gaelic introduced me to was a competitive element, we were always playing and it was so important to win and that really instilled the competitive element into me, more so that soccer. Soccer was always my go to for fun. I loved playing every day in school and every day when I came home and when I dreamed, it was always to play for Man United or Ireland.”

Much of Jimmy’s character has been forged in white hot heat of loans and one in particular. In 2017, a 20-year-old Dunne was sent to League One and to Sunderland. He would initially look back on this as one of the toughest periods of his career, but further hindsight has somewhat softened that view.

“It’s funny, my Sunderland spell did have a bad patch. I did play some bad games, but I did play some very good games too and I did score for Sunderland. There was a whole team issue at the time which resulted in the club not going to a level it should have and that has continued in the following seasons. So, I was upset at the time, but I look back on it now and I associate it with a positive. It was an unbelievable experience to play in front of some of the harshest fans in the country and what an amazing place to build character and there was never a time I thought about giving up. I have never, ever considered it and I have never, ever, ever thought about giving up football.

“I had some really tough nights where I was booed and had to be taken off, I’ve been dropped, I’ve made mistakes in abundance but one thing I always focused on was turning up again on Monday morning and working hard.”

His main takeaway though has been this: “All the lessons I learned and all the players I came up against, you either win or you learn, and I’ve tried to learn as much as I can. I’ve already had plenty of bad moments here and plenty of good ones and definitely the last few years I have experienced never to get too high or too low and to just get up and put the shift in and not be too emotionally attached.”

He not only is a student of the game, but everything that goes around the game too. Burnely was the place where his defensive skills were honed, but it was on the road where his sense of club was formed. Dunne has been wholly liked wherever he has gone. Indeed, Hearts fans were gutted to see him leave.

Each club he turned up to, be it Accrington Stanley, Barrow, Fleetwood, Hearts or Sunderland, he got stuck straight in. “It’s just what I do, I learned to just get involved and give everything over to the club and I had to do it a few times.”

Invariably the conversation wheels around to the international scene. Dunne has done various media commitments recently across all forms of Irish media, a testament to his current performances. And each time he is asked about the international set-up. Indeed, among the Irish fans of QPR, there is a feeling that he is a dead cert to be included in Stephen Kenny’s squad for the forthcoming friendly double header. It seems as though the only person who doesn’t feel Dunne will get a call-up is the man himself.

To play for Ireland has been his dream from a very young age. To be so close, has to elicit emotions of both fear and excitement and Dunne’s response is as honest and genuine as you could expect. “I don’t feel confident, I’m not confident about it,” he begins. “I don’t think about it or have any expectations, I don’t feel like I deserve it. If someone’s opinion of me is that I should be involved that that’s great and I’ll be ready to represent my country. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a boy, but, again, I just think about coming in here every day and doing my best for the club and my team and to try and control the controllables,” he adds.

The addition of Hendrick to the QPR squad may have given his chances a slight boost. “They’ll probably come and see me more,” he says.

It’s not widely known, but Dunne and Kenny have already worked together. In 2017, the defender put a call into the, at the time, Dundalk manager and asked could he train with the squad. Given he was about to sign for Burnley and the deal wasn’t concluded it was a chance for Kenny to cast his eye over the youth.

However, should he get the call-up he will have to navigate arguably one of the most talented crop of central defenders Ireland has been blessed with in a long time, something which doesn’t faze him in the slightest.

The regard in which Dunne is held at QPR is so high that fans believe he is destined to be a future QPR captain. While Dunne has captained St Kevin’s at underage, he says he aspires to captain a club at some point in his career.

That aspiration is wholly evident as on a wet Saturday afternoon the club take to the field ahead of their Hull clash. While current club captain Stefan Johansen was unavailable, Yoann Barbet took the armband. But it was Dunne who walked to each player individually just before kick-off to offer words of encouragement. And when QPR fell behind in the first half, Dunne was bellowing from the back to the players to get their heads up. These things don’t go unnoticed in the crowd.

Not only is Dunne enjoying his time on the pitch, he’s loving life in West London and the fact it’s much easier to see his family. “My mam loves London,” he says excitedly. “She’s my best friend and my biggest fan and has been over loads. She’s been to Barrow and Fleetwood before and they all now love coming over to London.”

Despite the 1-1 draw with Hull on Saturday, QPR are still in the hunt for a promotion play-off spot. Can they go all the way? Dunne believes so. “I think the opportunity is very real, there’s no point in denying that, we have everything it requires in abundance. But obviously the execution is a totally different thing and what it takes is an ability to grind out results game after game. It’s just testing our character now and seeing if we can get back on the horse which I think we can.”

There are 14 games left and QPR are in danger of being blown off course but with Dunne’s steadfast confidence there is every chance the ship will be righted and the final destination being the Premier League is still a possibility.