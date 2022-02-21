Louth

Dundalk lad Jimmy Dunne on life at QPR, their promotion push and international ambitions

Jimmy Dunne in QPR training. Picture: QPR

Jimmy Dunne in QPR training. Picture: QPR

PJ Murray

Sat in the lobby of a London hotel, I watch as the wind blows a stop sign down the street. Storm Eunice is in full flow.

The clock draws closer to 12pm and I await a call from a man who certainly isn’t easy to stop or blow over. Blackrock native Jimmy Dunne is no stranger to storms. The towering 24-year-old finds himself settled now in West London, an anchor of the Queens Park Rangers defence trying to navigate the choppy waters at the top of the Championship. Seeking a return to the Premier League after a seven-year absence.

