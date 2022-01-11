‘Dundalk is a club that has always been close to my heart’ – Dave Mackey

A lot about football has changed in the last 30 years.

From the fitness levels and lifestyles to the kits and boots, there's much to differentiate the modern player to those who were around back at the start of the Premier League era in 1992.

While there are many differences between then and now, one thing that hasn't changed is character. To be successful you need that desire, that will to win and that thick skin to overcome setbacks and be successful.

Dave Mackey knows that more than most.

The new Dundalk first-team manager proved it in his playing days.

He was part of a legendary back five at Oriel Park that helped bring the league title back to the club under Turlough O'Connor in 1990/’91. That defence of goalkeeper Alan O'Neill, Mackey, James Coll, Ronnie Murphy and Martin Lawlor were the meanest the League of Ireland has ever seen.

Back in that title-winning campaign almost 31 years ago, the season couldn't have got off to a worst possible start when a four goal haul from the recently-departed Paul Newe helped Mackey's old club Shelbourne to a 5-1 win over Dundalk at Oriel Park on the opening day.

Lawlor, the captain of that side, famously recalls a supporter tearing up his season ticket in front of him after that heavy home defeat defeat only to have the pieced-back-together Sellotaped version reproduced to him on the way back from lifting the title following victory over Cork City in Turner's Cross just seven-and-a-half months later.

Dundalk would end the campaign having conceded just 17 goals, with just 12 being shipped after that shock defeat to Shels in which all the goals came in the closing 40 minutes.

While lesser sides would have crumbled, the 'Heroes of 91' had the character to bounce back.

Now having returned to Oriel Park as part of Stephen O'Donnell's management team, Mackey is hoping that many of the same characteristics can be instilled in the squad for 2022 and beyond.

"I think that was a measure of the group that we stayed calm and recovered from that initial set back and went on to win the league on the final day," Mackey said, reflecting back on that thumping by Shelbourne in September 1990.

"That was a great period for the club. The excitement in terms of winning the league and going unbeaten from December through to the last game of the season and then going down to Cork and winning down there against a really good Cork team, they were special days.

"That was Turlough's second league winning team after 1988 so it was a phenomenal achievement by him to win it with two separate teams because he had basically built two teams. That was a really good time to be involved with and around Dundalk."

The game might have moved on a bit since O'Connor graced the touchline in Oriel but what he achieved in rebuilding the club and bringing the good times back is exactly what O'Donnell, Mackey and co are looking to do now.

The 61-year-old – who was part of the Pro Licence class of 2013 alongside the likes of Keith Long, Harry Kenny and Shane Keegan – said it was it was "no brainer" for him to take up his new role when approached by Martin Connolly, Alan Clarke and O'Donnell before Christmas.

While the two Lilywhite legends might come from different eras, Mackey believes their past link to the club as players means they know exactly what it takes to bring the glory days back to Oriel.

"I think that the connection and my understanding of the DNA of Dundalk having been there and having played for five years and been part of a league-winning team, that was important, because it was something that I immediately felt comfortable with and what Martin and Stephen were saying to me resonated with me so I knew immediately it was something I could be part of and would be well able to make a strong contribution towards the rebuild at Dundalk," said Dave.

"Having played for Dundalk before, I have an understanding of the calibre of person, the calibre of individual and the character that is required, apart from the ability to play for Dundalk.

"Having the character to play for Dundalk, that's something I understand so anyone that Stephen has signed is going to be the type of individual or player that I can appreciate and will look forward to work with.

"Players who come to Dundalk, and from my experience when I made the step up to play for Dundalk, you're actually going into an environment where you're expected to compete at the highest level and you're expected to be at your best every day, every game and every training session. Those are the standards that Stephen expects and those are the exact same standards that I would expect as well.

"The high performance environment that we're looking to create at Dundalk is one that Stephen has already been a part of during his successful career at Dundalk and I was also lucky to be part of a similar environment in my career at Dundalk as well.

"What I've seen so far leaves me in no doubt that the squad Stephen has put together has those attributes. I wouldn't like to pick out individual players at this moment in time but certainly everybody has done well so far. The new players have settled in well, the players that are returning to Dundalk have transitioned back in with no problem and then there's the core group of players who were here last year who are also really important in terms of building the squad around those players.

"That's what Stephen, Martin, the owners, the players and staff are trying to create. We're trying to create a sustainable, successful community club.

"That's the basis of what we're trying to achieve. Pre-season is going well. We're off up and running so we'll just keep trying to be the best that we can at every training session and every day."

While the former Bray Wanderers boss might have been a surprise name to some for such a high-profile role, he admits he had never given up hope of another big job and says his recent work as an opposition analyst for Bohemians leaves him well placed to make a big contribution.

"Nothing ever surprises me in football," he said.

"No, I hadn't given up. I enjoy being involved in football. You obviously do the best you can at the job you're working on and you try to do the best that you can in terms of upskilling and learning so that you're ready for the next opportunity.

"I try to be positive and I feel I have a lot to contribute so, no, it's not a surprise. You just have to work as hard as you can and if an opportunity comes along, be ready to take that opportunity.

"I've been involved in football in some way, shape or form since my playing days. I've been coaching, managing, volunteering from grassroots to national league underage levels to managing in the First Division and the Premier Division.

"My last role after my short tenure at Bray in 2018 was working for Keith Long and Trevor Crolly at Bohemians doing opposition match analysis and that in itself was another area that I had an interest in but it gave me a terrific opportunity over the last number of years to get to know and get to watch all the teams in the league and get an understanding of the players within the league. I enjoyed that aspect of it and when the opportunity then came along in relation to Dundalk, I was ready to take that," he said.

Thirty years ago this month – January 26, 1992 – it was the beginning of the end for Mackey's playing career. Just 23 league matches after lifting the title, he came off worse in a challenge with Paul Doolin in a 1-1 draw away to Shamrock Rovers in the RDS and would suffer a broken leg that, ultimately, he would never recover from.

It perhaps sums up how much time has passed that Jack Kavanagh, the son of Dundalk's goalscorer that day against Rovers, Mick, was on the bench for the Lilywhites on a couple of occasions last season.

Three decades might have passed since he last took in the Oriel roar but Mackey still feels he has as much to give now as he had back in his heyday at right back.

"I think maybe if we had the same sort of medical expertise around then that we have now, I might have got another couple of years but I'm delighted to return to Dundalk after 30 years," he said.

"It was the pinnacle of my playing career back in the Turlough O'Connor team between winning the league in 1991 and playing in Europe.

"They were really good days – great days – so Dundalk is a club that has always been close to my heart, even though it's a while since I've been back formally as such.

"Obviously we'll want to make sure that Oriel is a fortress and it should be a big positive for us to have a large, supporting fanbase behind us.

"To be fair Dundalk have had a superb following over the last 10 years. The support base has been superb. I've seen it at Cup finals, in Europe, at home and abroad. The fan base is there and what we want to do is produce a team that the town will be proud to support."

For Mackey, this year will be primarily about restoring pride but – make no mistake – he, O'Donnell and everyone else at the club aren't there just to make up the numbers in the long-term.

"What we as a management team would say is that this is the start of a process.

"Now ultimately we want to be successful. That's the goal. We want to be successful

"It may take some time but once we create the right environment within the club and within the group, we have no doubt that we'll be heading in the right direction this season.

"We expect to compete at a high level. That's the expectation that is there but as Stephen has proven with St Pat's, a lot of the work that was done in year one really came to fruition in year two but once your environment is right and once the players are all working and improving themselves every day and we're all working collaboratively, that's the direction we hope to be heading in."

Yes, a lot about football has changed in the last 30 years but what Dundalk FC stands for – what it should stand for – hasn't.

What it takes to play for the club hasn't changed either.

Dave Mackey knows that more than most.

"To be able to play for Dundalk, it's not just about ability," he said.

"You have to have the right character and personality and be able to understand what Dundalk is all about. We'll be doing our best anyway and we won't be found wanting in that regard."

It's good to have him home.