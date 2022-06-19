Dundalk ignite title charge at rapturous Oriel – Kevin Mulligan

It was a goal worthy of winning a game of this significance. Brilliantly constructed and beautifully finished, it was the difference between Dundalk and their great rivals, Shamrock Rovers, at a packed Oriel Park on Friday night.

In many ways the goal didn't define the game for in a keenly contested encounter, there were few clear-cut chances, with both sides working extremely hard at their defensive structures, resulting in both 'keepers having little involvement with just a total of three shots on target during the entire game.

Yet Robbie Benson's 81st minute strike is easily the most important goal of this SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season for it has stopped the champions' seemingly unstoppable procession to regaining their title and opened up the race, not just to Dundalk but other contenders as well.

A Rovers win would have left an unassailable 11-point gap on Dundalk, their nearest challengers, for even with the demands that Europe will place on the Hoops in the coming months, it would be very difficult to bridge that chasm.

Now because of that brilliant Benson goal, the title race has been burst wide open allowing Dundalk supporters to harbour dreams that, with a game in-hand on Rovers, they can defy the odds and add to their 14 championship pennants.

It is, therefore, fitting that the goal should rank among the best seen at the venue, not just for its importance but the manner in which it was created and executed.

It started with Sam Bone, introduced to the game just five minutes earlier, finding Pat Hoban with a pass that the striker did well to control on his chest as he held off the close challenge of Robert Lopas before sweeping a pass to his supporting right wing-back, the willing Lewis Macari.

The quality and speed of the Hoban pass caught the Rovers defence off guard for it found the energetic Macari in acres of space, sufficient to take a touch and measure a superb delivery into the space behind a retreating rearguard for the inrushing Benson to volley to the roof of the net from six yards with Alan Manus rooted to his line.

QUALITY

A quality finish from a player who, in his career, has regularly displayed this invaluable asset of arriving late into the penalty box, catching defenders unaware, and usually displaying the skill and composure to finish his runs.

Who will ever forget his finish in Warsaw in 2016 against Legia, and, indeed, against Rovers earlier in the season in the 0-0 draw, when he was unlucky to see his volley come off a post.

This time he executed the difficult volley perfectly to gain for his side a deserved win in an absorbing contest, for although there was little between the teams in terms of possession (Dundalk edging it with the 55%) or scoring opportunities, it was Stephen O'Donnell's men who showed the greater heart of the battle, allowing them to live with Rovers' physical advantage.

The sides had arrived at the contest with contrasting fortunes, Dundalk on the back of five successive wins and Rovers stuttering a little in recent weeks.

Nonetheless, the Oriel Park faithful knew that nothing could be taken for granted against their arch rivals, even though they were defending a proud unbeaten home record, extending to 10 games, the last six of which they have won.

This concern was embedded in the knowledge that Rovers' financial clout has allowed them to assemble a squad of considerable strength and experience over a number of seasons, while Dundalk have had to cobble together within a few weeks at the start of the season a new squad composed mostly of loanees and youngsters under a new coaching team.

At least the contrasting composition of the opposing squads has denied Rovers manager Stephen Bradley the opportunity of repeating his often heard gripe when Peak6 were at the helm that Dundalk had "the highest wage bill in the league", yet, significantly on this occasion, there was no gloating from O'Donnell about the respective resources available to the clubs.

Uniquely, both Bradley and O'Donnell were absent from the sideline, the Rovers boss missing out because of family reasons while the Dundalk coach was serving a suspension having received a red card in Derry.

Thankfully the gameplan devised by O'Donnell and executed from the sideline by his assistant, Patrick Cregg, secured the desired result, for they stuck with the system, 4-2-3-1, that has served them so well, with Andy Boyle preferred to Bone in central defence, Paul Doyle and Greg Sloggett anchoring the midfield and Benson endeavouring to provide the support for Hoban, with the wide players Daniel Kelly and Steven Bradley operating as the first line of the press.

Rovers, in contrast, operated with a 3-4-2-1 system clearly anticipating that their experienced quartet of Ronan Finn Gary O'Neill, Dylan Watts and Richie Towell would give them to the edge, not just in numbers but in physicality as well.

Admittedly, at times, especially in the later stages of the first half, and the early part of the second, Rovers threatened to overrun Dundalk, and it took some resolute defending and excellent organisation in coping with dead-ball situations to deny them the vital lead goal.

VAUNTED

The key to Dundalk's success was that they never allowed themselves to be intimidated by their much vaunted opponents, and they found inspiration in performances like that of Sloggett, who may not have the silky skills of Towell or O'Neill but who with the support of the ever improving Doyle, battled for every ball with the result that they were able to secure parity in that decisive area of the pitch despite being outnumbered on occasions.

Sloggett and Doyle relied heavily on Benson dropping deeper than he would like to help out, as well as the wide players, Bradley and Kelly, chasing back to win vital tackles and Hoban showing a commendable attitude to engage almost the entire Rovers back three of Hoare, Lopas and Grace on his own at times with his renowned hold up play a key ingredient in bringing relief to his hard-pressed defenders.

The game, and the outcome, further underlined the value of Mark Connolly and Macari in realising the team's ambitions this season for the two loanees, who are due to leave the club at the end of the month, were outstanding, with Connolly the inspirational presence and leader at the heart of the defence, and Macari, apart from his cross for the goal, compensated for his inexperience in the position, which saw him caught out on one occasion, with his usual determination, for he never knows when he is beaten.

Rovers' main threat, especially in the first half, and the early part of the second, came when they were able to isolate Boyle in an one-to-one with Rory Gaffney, creating an opening in the first half that Danny Mandroiu should have converted from Gaffney's good cross and then the Rovers man fired narrowly wide after Boyle's appeal that he had been pushed was waved aside by the referee.

At the start of the second half, Gaffney again exposed the lack of pace in the Dundalk defence but could only find the side-netting from an acute angle.

Though, set-pieces apart, these were the only real openings created by the visitors.

Ironically, it was defenders Boyle and the excellent Darragh Leahy who had Dundalk's best chances, with Boyle denied by Mannus bravely diving at his feet to smother the ball after it broke loose from a corner, while Leahy might have done better early on from a header as he got on the end of a good Bradley cross.

Remarkably, Rovers didn't pressure the home defence to any great extent in the minutes that remained after the goal, for although they emptied their bench they never looked like equalising, thus contributing to the view in the Dublin media that it was a flat Rovers performance, well below their best with the absence of the injured Jack Byrne and Graham Burke responsible for their lack of ingenuity in attack.

That view fails to recognise the effort and discipline of the Dundalk players to stick with their gameplan in denying Rovers the opportunity to play out from the back, and the space they like in midfield to get their more creative players on the ball, and, in this regard, Sloggett played a vital role.

Understandably, O'Donnell is talking down Dundalk's title prospects and rightly so, for although there appears to be a number of easier fixtures on the horizon, starting with Shelbourne in Tolka Park on Friday, there is no way that Dundalk can take any team for granted in this league, with their performances against UCD and Drogheda away an illustration of this.

Inwardly, however, the head coach must be delighted if he takes time to look at the table for few predicted a title challenge at this stage of the transformation at Oriel Park, and in the week ahead he will be knocking on the door of the club owners in the hope of getting an extension to the end of the season for both Connolly and Macari.

With them in the team, the title race, having been ignited in the brilliant atmosphere of Oriel Park last Friday night, can be extended to the later stages of the campaign.