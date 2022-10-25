Dundalk hero Keith Ward – ‘I want to get into Europe and I want to be here next year playing’

Keith Ward is hoping Dundalk can finish the season on a high and qualify for Europe because he wants to be around next year to experience it. Picture: Sportsfile

Keith Ward is hoping Dundalk can finish the season on a high and qualify for Europe because he wants to be around next year to experience it.

The 32-year-old came off the bench on Friday night to score his fourth goal of the season to earn the Lilywhites a late share of the spoils with Sligo Rovers in a game that finished 3-3.

While Dundalk’s performance on the night arguably deserved more, Ward chose to look at the positives ahead of the visit of his old side Bohemians to Casey’s Field this Friday.

“There’s probably a little bit of mixed emotions,” he said.

“We’re disappointed not to come away with the three points but when you score a last minute equaliser you’ll take the positives from it and we’re an extra point ahead of Pat’s tonight.

“Take away the goals we conceded and we haven’t done a lot wrong tonight. We’ve been giving up too many goals at home recently and that’s something we need to build on.”

While Ward admits to still holding a soft spot for Bohs – a side he made 187 appearances for in two spells spanning six seasons, he insists there will be no love lost on Friday night.

“I want to get into Europe and I want to be here next year playing,” he said.

“I’m playing for a contract and playing to be here next year. Bohs are going through a transition now with the new manager coming in and I’m sure there will be lads playing for contracts there as well and wanting to be there and they’ll come up with something to prove next week so it won’t be an easy game.

“If we can do our business next week and go five points ahead of Pat’s with them going to Sligo on the Saturday then that’s a good aim for us and that’s what we should be looking at,” said Ward.