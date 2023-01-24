Dundalk held to scoreless draw by Finn Harps in first outing of the new year

Patrick Hoban watches an effort at goal drift off target during Friday night's draw with Finn Harps at Oriel Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk were held to a scoreless draw by Finn Harps in their first outing at Oriel Park this year on Friday night.

Head coach Stephen O’Donnell used the first home match of 2023 to give outings to a number of his squad, with several of the club’s underage stars also featuring.

Aside from an early header from Filip Da Silva which Nathan Shepperd dealt comfortably with, it was the home side who dominated the chances in the opening period.

Alfie Lewis was first to threaten on 19 minutes when his effort from Ryan O’Kane’s pass deflected off Daithí McCallion and into the arms of goalkeeper Tim-Oliver Hiemer.

Senan Mullen was then denied by the German from range after he had cut in from the left onto his right foot to get a shot away before Patrick Hoban glanced just wide from a Lewis cross moments later.

Ryan O’Kane then had a couple of chances, the pick of which saw Hiemer turn an effort around the post at full stretch before Caoimhin Porter did enough to deny Hoban two minutes before the break after he looked to have been slipped in by Keith Ward.

Harps arguably had the best chance of the second half just after the hour mark when a combination of Cameron Elliott and goalkeeper Mark Byrne scrambled an effort from one of the Donegal side’s 10 triallists off the line.

The home side’s best chance of a winner came on 64 minutes when Ward’s free to Connor Malley at the edge of the area saw the former Middlesbrough man get a shot away but unfortunately for him it deflected agonisingly wide off McCallion.

Dundalk: Shepperd (Byrne HT); Caiger, Muller, Boyle (Hough 66), Mullen (Annesley HT); O’Kane (Kenny 66), Lewis (Bonner 66), Doyle (Mayo HT), Malley (Coleman 77), Ward; Hoban (Elliott HT). Sub not used: Mulligan.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).