Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell still hoping to add to his squad for the new season

Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell is hoping to add “three stroke four” additional players to his squad ahead of the league opener with UCD on February 17.

The Lilywhites boss has so far made four new signings – Louie Annesley, Hayden Muller, Connor Malley and Cameron Elliott – ahead of the new campaign.

However, speaking to The Argus after Friday night’s 0-0 draw with Finn Harps, O’Donnell said he was hopeful of bolstering his options further ahead of the league’s kick-off in just over three weeks’ time.

“Hopefully there’ll be another three stroke four,” he said, when asked about the number of possible further additions.

“Hopefully we get there but in an ideal world that’s what I’m looking to add but, again, it’s a tough market. We could go and get three next week but they have to be three that can add to the squad. Sometimes these things take time but we’re going to try our best to get the best possible players available.”

One potential option is full back Sam Caiger, a former West Ham United underage team-mate of Alfie Lewis who featured as a triallist against Finn Harps on Friday night.

Asked about the 20-year-old, who has been without a club since the summer of 2021, O’Donnell said: “I thought Sam done well. He has been out of football for a long time now. It might have been his first game in 18 months to two years. That’ll bring him on lots.

“He’s had a couple of back operations but I thought he done well. It’s not easy when you’re coming in there and you haven’t played football in a long time. It’s a new team and your first time playing at the venue and I thought he did well.”

The 37-year-old said he was hopeful that the “majority” of those who sat out Friday’s friendly match would be back in action ahead of the new season while he also welcomed the appointment of former club captain Brian Gartland as Dundalk’s new Head of Football Operations.

“I’m delighted to have Brian on board,” said O’Donnell.

“When he retired last year and even well before that I wanted to have Brian involved in whatever capacity we could. He lives locally, he has been an absolute club legend, he’s very articulate and he’s very intelligent. He’s a brilliant asset. We want to create a slick operation here at Dundalk and that’s our goal of setting Dundalk up for the future.”