Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell on his side’s evolution – ‘I can see players growing in front of me and this will only breed confidence’

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell feels his side are further on in their evolution than they were this time last year. Now he hopes they can prove it with further good results on the pitch, starting with the visit of Cork City to Oriel Park on Friday.

Keith Ward’s winner away to Sligo Rovers on Saturday night saw the Lilywhites bring their points total from the opening 14 matches up to 22 – the same number they had after the same number of matches last year

While the points return is identical, O’Donnell feels the squad are in a better place going forward with players growing into their roles week on week as the Lilywhites are now five unbeaten with three wins from three.

“I just think the profile is good,” he said when pressed on where his side were at compared to a year ago.

“The age profile is good and I can see players growing in front of me and this will only breed confidence.

“That’s not to say we’re going to go and win next week but I think you can see it as well from a player point of view. Like our average age again tonight was very young and I thought we played like that. I thought we played like a young, energetic team and the footballers are growing in confidence.

“Logic will tell you that if there’s lads playing their first years in the league and in their first few games, they’re going to evolve. They’re not going to come in having moved to a new country and living away from their family and playing every week when they’re not used to playing and backing it up in such a hectic schedule without sort of experienced lads with them who have been missing through injury. It was always going to be that sort of start.

“I probably have the luxury of seeing them every day so I can sort of separate a match day from seeing training sessions whereas you guys obviously only see the match day and then it’s hard coming into an ever changing team and you don’t have a set place of where am I playing? We’re always changing because we’re without someone so you’re new and you’re probably playing in a few different positions.

“A couple of wins can change the narrative. I agree with you that it can change the other way but I never changed my narrative. The league is going to be like this. Are we six off top now? The league is mad and I don’t know if it will settle down. There’s a lot of teams sort of not too far away from each other,” he said.