Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell on further additions to his squad – ‘There’ll hopefully be another two maybe’

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell before the Jim Malone Cup match between Drogheda United and Dundalk at Weaver's Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell remains anxious to add two further players to his squad before the start of the SSE Airtricity League season on Friday week but admits “there’s nothing imminent”.

The Lilywhites boss has so far made five new signings ahead of the league opener at home to UCD on February 17 – Cameron Elliott, Connor Malley, Hayden Muller, Louie Annesley and Archie Davies.

Despite that, having lost eight players in the off-season – Brian Gartland, David McMillan, Sam Bone, Joe Adams, Emmanuel Adegboyega and the trio of loanees Steven Bradley, Runar Hauge and Lewis Macari – the squad remains light on numbers compared to last season when an injury crisis in the second half of the season briefly threatened to derail Dundalk’s European qualification hopes.

Asked on where the club were at in terms of adding further to the squad, O’Donnell said: “There’s nothing really imminent yet. We’re still on the lookout but we’ll hopefully do that before the window closes but there’s nothing imminent yet anyway.

“I know what we want and what I think we need and we’ll be trying our hardest to get that. There’ll hopefully be another two maybe.”

League of Ireland clubs have until a week into the new season to add to their ranks. It is understood that Dundalk will look to the loan market to put the finishing touches to their panel.

While a number of underage players have been included on the bench by O’Donnell in pre-season, the squad photo which took place at Oriel Park on Monday included just 22 players, four of whom were goalkeepers.