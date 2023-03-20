Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell on derby victory – ‘I never go bananas with results. I know we need to improve’

Despite seeing his side head into the international break three points better off than they were at the same stage last year having played a game more, Stephen O’Donnell admits his Dundalk side need to improve.

The good news for Lilywhite fans is that the 37-year-old thinks that will happen.

A hard fought 1-0 derby victory over local rivals Drogheda United on Thursday has Dundalk sitting in third place in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division table – a point off second placed Derry City and four behind early pacesetters Bohemians.

That’s a position that most supporters would have taken at the start of the season and while his side’s last two displays away to Derry and Drogheda weren’t the best, O’Donnell is confident that with two weeks’ training ahead of the visit of Shamrock Rovers to Oriel Park on March 31, his side will be ready to extend the champions’ quest for a first league win of the season into at least an eighth game.

“It's a good game to come back to,” he said in reference to the Rovers game.

“People go bananas with results but we'll play a lot better than that and maybe not win the game. I never go bananas with results. I know we need to improve.

“I'm delighted we won the game. You keep your job on results but it's more performances and I know if we get to a level where our performances are there then the results will come naturally.

“I'd like to have more control of the game that we don't have to sort of show that resoluteness or defend the box with little sort of scrambles but we'll get there. From the point of view of defending our box and being hard to score against, it's exceptional, and there was a real good will to keep a clean sheet and a will to win.”

Last Thursday’s victory over Drogheda saw Dundalk win on their travels at just the third attempt. Last season it took until the eighth game in May to win on the road and O’Donnell hopes the win at Weavers Park is the first of many three points his side can pick up on the road this season.

“Any team with aspirations, you have to win your fair share and your away form has to be good. We know that is an area that we need to improve on but we've got four points out of last two in tough places, Derry away and Drogheda away, so that's good. Again, I'm delighted with the 10 points from the last four games but we know that there will be a lot of improvement from us soon.

“I felt after the first two games that if we could stay in and around it pre-international break then we'd be a lot stronger coming out of it so I'm delighted to get 10 points off the last four games and I'm looking forward now to having a good couple of weeks training.”

Asked what he wanted to see from his side most after the break, O’Donnell added: “Just to have more domination and more control of the game. We want to play the game and be controlled in their half. We need to get to a level where we have teams penned in rather than the sporadic counter-attack. I never felt we had a full foothold on the game tonight. That's a level we will get to though.”

The Lilywhites head coach also expects to have most of his injured players back sooner rather than later, with the exception of long-term injury victim John Mountney.

“Dicky (Daniel Kelly) is not serious but obviously any little muscle twinge, a six day turnaround isn't going to be realistic. Robbie McCourt just felt his hamstring a little bit tight but he'll be all right to train next week.

“Hayden Muller was sick on the bus on the way to the game so he was a little scratch and just came on for the last couple of minutes. Louie (Annesley) should be available to train next week. He just got a bit of an infection but he's okay. He won't be going away with Gibraltar.

“Paul Doyle will be back in or around the back end of the International break and obviously John is the long standing one but I'd like to think everyone else will be okay,” said O’Donnell.