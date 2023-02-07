Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell offers update on the club’s injury situations

John Mountney, left, and Robbie Benson of Dundalk during the pre-season friendly match between Dundalk and Finn Harps at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

John Mountney, left, and Robbie Benson of Dundalk during the pre-season friendly match between Dundalk and Finn Harps at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

John Mountney, left, and Robbie Benson of Dundalk during the pre-season friendly match between Dundalk and Finn Harps at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

John Mountney, left, and Robbie Benson of Dundalk during the pre-season friendly match between Dundalk and Finn Harps at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

Dundalk will find out next week the extent of the knee injury suffered by John Mountney.

The five-time league winner, who missed a large part of last season with an ACL injury sustained while playing for St Patrick’s Athletic against Dundalk at Oriel Park in August 2021, suffered an injury to his knee in a behind-closed-doors game against Shelbourne last month.

Privacy