Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell offers update on injuries to key players

Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell has poured cold water on rumours that top goalscorer Patrick Hoban faces an extended time on the sidelines – but admitted he is unsure of when the striker will be back available to him.

The 31-year-old has been missing since limping off in the early stages of the 1-0 win away to Bohemians on August 12 with a calf injury, with the Lilywhites missing his presence having slipped to back-to-back league defeats without scoring, away to Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers, in his absence.

While Hoban is understood to be working hard to get back on the pitch, it is highly unlikely he will feature in Dundalk’s home match against Shelbourne on Friday (kick-off: 7:45pm, live on RTÉ Two) and could do well to return before the international break in three weeks’ time.

The Galway man was particularly missed on Monday night as Dundalk lacked a focal point and out ball having gone down to 10 men in the early stages of what resulted in a 2-0 loss to Sligo in The Showgrounds.

That defeat saw Derry City leapfrog the Lilywhites into second place, with fourth placed St Patrick’s Athletic closing the gap to four points, with a game in-hand.

Asked about Hoban after the game, O’Donnell said: “You always miss good calibre players and obviously Pat has been one of the best strikers in the league for the last decade.

“He has been prolific so you’re always going to miss them when you lose good quality players. Daniel Kelly is the same and Paul Doyle when he was out.

“He’s still on the road to recovery. He hurt his calf against Bohs so we’ll see where he is at now over the next period of time. Obviously there’s no magic wand though, these muscle injuries take time.”

Despite failing to commit to a timeline on Hoban’s return, O’Donnell dismissed reports that the striker could be out for a couple of months.

“No, miles off the truth,” he said.

“He’s making a good recovery but, as I said, with muscle injuries there’s no magic wand.”

With Darragh Leahy set to miss the Shels game at Oriel Park this weekend following his straight red card at The Showgrounds on Monday, O’Donnell admitted he was unlikely to have anyone back in action for the visit of Damien Duff’s side.

“We’ll see,” he said, when asked about anyone returning.

“Again, if you’re not involved in the squad on Monday then it’s probably going to be difficult to come back and be involved on Friday. It’s just at a stage of the season where we’ve just been a little unlucky with the injuries but that’s the way it goes. We won’t feel sorry for ourselves. It’s an opportunity for someone else to step in. We’ll see how quick the recoveries are.”

One positive from Sligo was John Mountney starting his first competitive game since returning to the club having suffered an ACL injury while playing against Dundalk for St Pat’s at Oriel Park on August 8 2021.

O’Donnell admits he has thrown the 29-year-old in at the deep end a little but was pleased with his performance in Sligo.

“He done well,” he said of Mountney.

“John is probably in too early. He has been out for a year and hasn’t had two consecutive weeks’ training. It has just been stop-start since he has come back. Again, in an ideal world would we throw him in this early? No we wouldn’t but we have wounded bodies and probably there’s bodies that involved or in the squad on the bench who aren’t ready to rock so we had to involve John.

“It wasn’t really in my head to use him on Friday but he had to come on and did really well. Again, I thought he was excellent tonight. He obviously tired as it went on but John is the consummate professional. He’s a brilliant person and he’s brilliant around the place so that’s a big coup for him to play his first game in around about a year.”