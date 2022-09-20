Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell is defiant – ‘I won’t be walking away’

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell insists he is going nowhere despite his side’s bad run of form.

While just a month ago the Lilywhites were potentially in a title race ahead of a trip to face Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium and the favourites for the FAI Cup, four defeats from six since then has left the club battling to achieve its goal of European football next season.

There was a huge speculation that O’Donnell would walk away from Casey’s Field in the wake of his side’s league defeat to UCD on September 9. However, despite another disappointing 3-2 loss in the FAI Cup quarter-final away to Waterford FC last Friday, O’Donnell dismissed the rumours that had been circulating – insisting he is at the club for the long-term.

“Yeah, I heard that,” he said when the rumours were put to him.

“No, absolute nonsense. I won't be walking away. Without a shadow of a doubt. Look, we're in our first season. The talk at the start of the season was let's get our club back and let's consolidate. We've got our club back and, make no bones about it, we will be successful and we have people involved in the dressing room and in the club that will go 150pc and leave no stone unturned for us to be successful and we will be successful.

“These things take a little bit of time. I keep going back, okay it's maybe a bit of a false dawn in the second and third quarter because our trajectory was so good and we've dipped off that but these things take time to build.

“I've been at St Pat's and it took a little bit of time to build but we ending up coming second last year and winning the Cup, so I've no doubt we'll build something really, really good here,” he said.

O’Donnell also denied speculation that he had a meeting with the club’s owners in the wake of the UCD defeat. Asked if he had their support, he said: “Yes, I'd like to think so. You'd have to ask the board though.”