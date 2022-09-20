Louth

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell is defiant – ‘I won’t be walking away’

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell with Danny Searle of Waterford before Friday night's FAI Cup match in Waterford. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell insists he is going nowhere despite his side’s bad run of form.

While just a month ago the Lilywhites were potentially in a title race ahead of a trip to face Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium and the favourites for the FAI Cup, four defeats from six since then has left the club battling to achieve its goal of European football next season.

