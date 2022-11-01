Louth

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell – ‘I’m looking forward to having a crack at Europe now’

28 October 2022; Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Bohemians at Casey's Field in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

James Rogers

Stephen O’Donnell says guiding Dundalk back to Europe in his first year in charge at Casey’s Field is up there with anything he achieved as a player with the club.

Exactly 11 months on from winning the FAI Cup with St Patrick’s Athletic, the Lilywhites head coach also insisted in the wake of his side’s 2-1 win over Bohemians on Friday that finishing at least third was arguably a better accomplishment.

