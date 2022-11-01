Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell – ‘I’m looking forward to having a crack at Europe now’

Stephen O’Donnell says guiding Dundalk back to Europe in his first year in charge at Casey’s Field is up there with anything he achieved as a player with the club.

Exactly 11 months on from winning the FAI Cup with St Patrick’s Athletic, the Lilywhites head coach also insisted in the wake of his side’s 2-1 win over Bohemians on Friday that finishing at least third was arguably a better accomplishment.

“It’s up there, without a doubt,” he said when asked about the achievement.

“Obviously there’s far more of a workload when you’re the other side of the fence compared to as a player but it’s definitely up there.

“I felt at the start of the season that if we could get Europe then it would be my best achievement in regards the task I thought we were facing and with how pre-season was going. We couldn’t work on anything in pre-season because we didn’t have enough players. For most of pre-season we had 9, 10 and 11 players.

“It was great work by everyone, the whole staff. I think we’ve got back a real unity and everyone working towards the one goal.

“The Cup final is obviously more of a grand finale, you lift the trophy and it’s at the Aviva with a big crowd but the Cup final is probably four or five games whereas this is 35 games and from where we’ve came from, definitely I think it surpasses it from an achievement point of view.

“It’s Patrick Cregg as well, Dave Mackey, Liam Burns, Dermot O’Neill, Danny Miller, Conor Doran, Claire Dunne, Graham Norton, Craig Grey, Dom Corrigan – everyone has put their shoulder to the wheel. Obviously I’m probably the front of it because someone has to be but it has been an absolute huge team effort.

“To surpass what we planned out to was great. I would have thought this year was about consolidation and the second year see what can happen so for that to happen in the first year, I’m delighted,” he said.

O’Donnell was also full of praise for his players on what they have achieved.

“I said it to the players before the game and in the build-up that this will be as big an achievement as the lads who are here that have won leagues and won Cups.

“I just feel from the budgets we are up against and where we came from this season, having two players signed in mid-December, to finish guaranteed third and get Europe, I think it’s a brilliant achievement on the players’ behalf.

“We were still adding throughout and then we suffered big setbacks in regards injuries to big players. We have experienced players who have been at Dundalk for years and we have loanees that wouldn’t have known much about Dundalk before they came and they’ve all meshed together really well. There’s good camaraderie and I think our biggest asset this season was the work ethic of the team.

“I’m looking forward to having a crack at Europe now.

“We didn’t want the season to end with the players feeling that they hadn’t achieved anything. I don’t think they deserved that. In my heart of hearts at the start of the season, I felt that Europe would be an unbelievable achievement.

"With the established squads and the money that is floating about in the league, I felt if we got Europe then it would be a monumental achievement from whatever group of players we did manage to cobble together and I want them to feel that sense of achievement because I think it has gone under the radar in regards the effort of the players and where we were because I think Dundalk has that name that it is well established and successful.

“It’s taken as a given but I don’t think there were many clubs with the start off point in mid-December that Dundalk was at in regards to getting a competitive squad together.

“Like, we played Bohs here and lost 5-1 in pre-season and I remember thinking and saying that there’s a big job to be done here. You wouldn’t think you’d be coming third after that performance,” said O’Donnell.