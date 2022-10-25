Louth

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell – ‘I thought it was good for momentum to get the point’

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell has admitted that he needs to improve his conduct on the side line following his third red card of the campaign against Sligo Rovers on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

James Rogers

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell has admitted that he needs to improve his conduct on the side line following his third red card of the campaign against Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

The 36-year-old was sent-off by referee Damien MacGraith in the wake of Alfie Lewis’ equaliser seven minutes before the break in the 3-3 draw at Casey’s Field.

