Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell – ‘I thought it was good for momentum to get the point’

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell has admitted that he needs to improve his conduct on the side line following his third red card of the campaign against Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

The 36-year-old was sent-off by referee Damien MacGraith in the wake of Alfie Lewis’ equaliser seven minutes before the break in the 3-3 draw at Casey’s Field.

Asked for the reason for his dismissal afterwards, O’Donnell – who had been also red carded away to Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic this season – said: “It was a bit of argy-bargy between the two benches. You get sent off for that now.

“It doesn’t reflect well on me or the club so I need to… I don’t see it in any other league, put it like that, but it’s not even to the officials now. You can’t have words between the benches. You see that every week with both benches. There’s points on the line but, ultimately, the end result is, it shouldn’t be happening me and I need to brush up on that. It shouldn’t be happening.

“I suppose the template is down. I don’t see it in any other league but it must be the template here that you just can’t talk on the side line. I don’t think there’s any sort of knowledge or understanding that it is quite an emotional game.”

Asked if it was hard to contain his emotions in the heat of the moment, O’Donnell added: “It is hard and I’d understand if you’re castigating officials and that but when two benches are having words, I don’t know. Anyway, I understand the rules now and I understand that it’s up to me to abide by them but I do think there’s a monumental amount of cards on the side line in the League of Ireland compared to any football I watch anyway.”

Asked whether it was a point gained or two points dropped by his side only drawing 3-3 on Friday night in a game they dominated, O’Donnell chose to look at the positives.

“I thought it was good for momentum to get the point,” he said.

“It probably meant a little bit more than a point if you know what I mean? Their two goals sort of came out of nowhere. I thought we had a chance to go back in front but they were poor goals on our behalf but, as they have done all season, they kept going to the end.

“We’re coming off the back of a last minute defeat in the last home game and today was a last minute equaliser so I think it was good for momentum and great for Keith (Ward) to get on the scoresheet. It was a great finish and a good header down by John.

“When you score in the 92nd minute it’s a point gained but we were in a winning position too half way through the second half so you can look at it both ways. The ending is positive because it keeps a bit of momentum. St Pat’s got well beaten tonight so we’ve a chance now next Friday before St Pat’s play Sligo next Saturday to go five clear next Friday,” he said.