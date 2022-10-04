Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell gives update on midfielder’s injury

Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell is sweating on the fitness of midfielder Greg Sloggett for this Friday’s crunch clash with St Patrick’s Athletic at Casey’s Field (kick-off: 7:45pm, live on LOITV).

With Lewis Macari an unused sub for last weekend’s 2-0 home win over neighbours Drogheda United, Gormanston native Sloggett remains the only member of the Lilywhites squad to have featured in every game so far this season.

The 26-year-old is a doubt for the visit of Tim Clancy’s side, however, having limped out of the Louth derby win with a hamstring issue.

“We’re hoping it’s not too serious but any time there’s a little bit of a muscle twinge then it could be a period of time but I don’t think it is too serious,” O’Donnell said afterwards, before going on to praise the former UCD player for his performance, including providing the cross which Dane Massey turned into his own net to make it 2-0 just before the break.

“He was brilliant,” said the head coach.

“I thought he was the tempo setter when the game was in the melting pot. I thought he looked really strong, aggressive and athletic and he won a ball he had probably no right to win for the second goal and then drilled it across. You could say it was his goal in all bar name but I thought he was brilliant for the 55-60 minutes he was on just from an athletic point of view and just as a tour de force in midfield. I don’t think they could handle his athleticism.”

Planning without Sloggett would be a huge blow to O’Donnell ahead of a tie which could have a huge say in whether or not Dundalk have European football to look forward to next season.

The Lilywhites currently sit in third place in the table, four points clear of St Pat’s in the race for the final guaranteed Europa Conference League spot for next summer.

A Dundalk win on Friday would leave them well placed for a return to European action but victory for St Pat’s would leave things tense going into the final four games of the season. Fourth place may still also be good enough to qualify for Europe, if Derry City win the FAI Cup.

As well as Sloggett, O’Donnell has a number of other injury concerns for the visit of his old club to Casey’s Field.

Top scorer Patrick Hoban is likely to miss out again, while Brian Gartland is also a doubt. Meanwhile, Daniel Kelly and Paul Doyle have both been ruled out for the rest of the campaign by O’Donnell.

Asked about Hoban, he said: “We’ll see how he is over the next week. He got a little bit of fluid drained in the UK. We hope it’ll help but it’s not one where you come back off the plane and you’re training straight away. It’s going to take a little bit of time.

“Daniel Kelly is out for the season and Paul Doyle is out for the season and we’ll see how the other bodies are then.”

O’Donnell was amongst the crowd at Tolka Park on Monday night to run the rule over St Pat’s in their 4-4 draw against Shelbourne but he said Dundalk just needed to focus on themselves to ensure the season meets its target.

“We’re focused on ourselves,” he said.

“Ultimately, if we win the remainder of our games then we’ll come minimum third. From an injury point of view, we’ve been really unlucky. There’s a lot of really good quality sitting in the stand watching the game as well. I’m delighted with the players that came in and it’s going to be everyone’s shoulder to the wheel now to ensure we finish the season strongly.”