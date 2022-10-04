Louth

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell gives update on midfielder’s injury

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell with injured midfielder Greg Sloggett after the Drogheda United clash at Casey's Field. Picture: Sportsfile

James Rogers

Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell is sweating on the fitness of midfielder Greg Sloggett for this Friday’s crunch clash with St Patrick’s Athletic at Casey’s Field (kick-off: 7:45pm, live on LOITV).

With Lewis Macari an unused sub for last weekend’s 2-0 home win over neighbours Drogheda United, Gormanston native Sloggett remains the only member of the Lilywhites squad to have featured in every game so far this season.

