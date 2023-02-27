Dundalk haven’t got sufficient time to be bedding players in – they need to start delivering results

Dundalk supporters wanted their team to do the talking on the field of play. They failed.

They were muted, bullied and baffled, and, in the end, well-beaten by a Bohemians team that wanted it more.

After a week in which talk of takeovers, new investors, and lengthy procrastinating statements, together with the arrival of three new players who must have asked themselves what they were letting themselves into, supporters travelled in their hundreds to Dalymount Park hoping for signs that whatever else was happening off the field, the team was at least capable of showing promise that they could mount a creditable title challenge.

Those supporters had the unique distinction of entering virgin territory for they were the first to be accommodated in the newly-constructed Mono Stand on the Connaught side of the old ground, capable of holding 450 standing spectators, and providing a much-improved view of the game.

The covered stand, the first to be built in Dalymount for over 20 years, is named after a former Bohs stalwart, and has increased the capacity at the ground to 4,290, with the area in which away supporters were previously accommodated behind the goal at the 'Shed End' of Dayler, now allocated to home supporters, bringing the capacity for Bohs fans to 3,840, the majority of whom still occupy the Jodi stand which holds 2,740.

Consequently, the night, a perfect night for football, bristled with excitement and anticipation. The Bohs fans, buoyed not just by their win in Cork, and the increased capacity of the once proud home of Irish soccer, that provided the opportunity for hitherto previously excluded fans because of the ground restrictions to get tickets for home games, were in their seats early, excited and eager to give maximum vocal support to their rejuvenated club.

Dundalk fans, too, anxious to leave the off the field talk behind, were delighted that they didn't have to strain their necks to see the action from behind the goal, bought into the atmosphere and the occasion, pleased as well with the excellent new entrance to their stand, and just as important, new and adequate toilet facilities.

The night, the fixture, rekindled memories of the best days of Dalymount and belief that this is what League of Ireland football – a league that is never short of critics – is all about.

ONE CHANGE

Dundalk started with just one change from the previous week's disappointment against UCD with Paul Doyle coming in for John Martin in a rather more defensive formation that had Doyle anchoring the midfield with Alfie Lewis and Greg Sloggett playing an advanced right-wing role when attacking but supplementing the midfield shield when his team lost possession.

Initially, the formation seemed to work, confusing Bohs, and allowing good approach play by Dundalk, constructed with some neat passing in which Sloggett was actively involved, but it all faltered through a lack of any real penetration, never producing a shot on goal, apart from a hopeful effort from Archie Davies that flew well over the ’bar.

However, any resemblance of parity that Dundalk held in the game seemed to wane after Lewis had to leave the field injured, causing Sloggett to drop back to a deeper midfield role and forcing the introduction of Johannes Yli-Kokko for his debut only days after arriving at the club.

Clearly, Stephen O'Donnell was hoping that his side could hold out to the interval when he could fine tune his new formation, but the pressure that Bohs were applying, particularly down the right flank, eventually told when Louie Annesley, who had been under pressure for much of the half, needlessly conceded a free when pulling back Dylan Connolly as he attempted to reach a cross that looked beyond his reach.

From the free, just outside the box, Jordan Flores exhibited his prowess, which Dundalk fans admired when he was at Oriel, to strike a stunning delivery into the top corner of the net, leaving Nathan Shepperd grasping at air for the second week in a row because of the accuracy of the free-takers he faced.

It was a killer goal just before the break, and worse was to follow early in the second half when, ironically, Dundalk were having a spell of sustained pressure for the first time in the game.

A ball was cleared, leaving the watchman at the back, Davies, with plenty of time and space to assess the situation, but he elected to feed Connor Malley near the right touchline in the expectation that the midfielder could launch a counter-attack along the wing.

Unfortunately, Malley wasn't strong enough or sufficiently alert to ward of the challenge when he was closed down, causing him to lose possession and allowing the tireless Jonathan Afolabi to exploit the space left by defenders who were caught upfield, and the striker, who was a constant threat, set-up Declan McDaid to fire past the unprotected Sheppard, into the corner of the net.

The goal really decided the contest for while Dundalk huffed and puffed, they failed to create a goal chance of note until the 90th minute when a ball was cleared to the Finn, Yli-Kokko, who fired low and hard into the corner of the net, with the accuracy of the shot catching out James Talbot who got a hand to the ball but couldn't keep it out.

An equaliser in the six minutes of injury-time, one which Dundalk never really threatened to get, would not have reflected Bohs’ dominance for they were sharper, more cohesive with their passing, and won the physical battles that mattered.

DOMINANCE

That dominance by Bohs in the physical exchanges was the most worrying aspect of the defeat, for the newly arrived players who started – Davies, Hayden Muller, Annesley and Malley – struggled with that aspect of the game, and the fear is that their lack of experience of playing matches at the level of intensity and physicality that is a feature of the league, and which Bohs brought in abundance to their game on Friday, will take much time for the new players to match.

The unfortunate aspect is that Dundalk do not have the time for the players to adjust for although O'Donnell expressed the view after the game that he can see signs of progression in the two games, and argued that it is going to take time for everyone to gel, he ignores the fact that Dundalk's pedigree demands that they be contenders for the top honours and not having to play catch-up from the start of the season.

In these circumstances, the head coach must ask himself, and, for that matter, the owners, if the policy of trying to build a new team every year, with players signed or loaned from overseas, is the right approach, for title-winning teams tend to be built from a solid foundation of experienced and established players who know the league, thus forming the backbone of a team – a team that then can be augmented by a few new players every season.

This season, as was the case last season, Dundalk are trying to integrate eight new players into the squad and while O'Donnell feels optimistic and excited about the season, he is asking a great deal off himself and his coaching team to blend so many new players – three of whom had only a few training sessions with the squad – into a competitive unit.

Experience should tell the head coach that, for he only has to look no further than Chelsea who are struggling to assimilate some of the most expensive players in the world into a cohesive, winning unit.

O'Donnell did also point out that maybe the season started just "a tiny little bit early for us", but the argument against that is the club did not do its business in the transfer market early enough to ensure that there was sufficient time and pre-season games to get the players up to speed.

Unfortunately, the player who could bring stability and experience to the midfield area in particular, and who could help the new players settle, Robbie Benson, is not fit to start, for that necessary experience of the physical demands of playing in this league was illustrated by the fact that two of the long-established players at the club, Andy Boyle and Sloggett, were the two best performers against Bohs.

There was, however, a clink of light late in the game with the introduction of two of the loanees, Yli-Kokko, who showed some nice touches, and will be pleased with a goal on his debut, while 22-year-old attacker, Rayhann Tullock, signed from West Brom, showed an appetite for the fray that was lacking in a number of his teammates.

Hopefully, with a full week of training with the numbers in the squad that he sought from the start, O'Donnell can get to work on the shape and personnel that he wants, for clearly in the first two games, there are weaknesses in the full-back positions, both in terms of attacking and defending, while the midfield combination, with Malley in the key number 10 role, isn't working, with the result that the service to the front players was poor with both Pat Hoban and Ryan O'Kane given little hope of making anything of the ball they got in Friday's game.

The arrival of St Patrick's Athletic in Oriel Park on Friday night, and Shelbourne a few nights later, provides a formidable challenge that even at this early stage of the season could be significant.

FOOTNOTE: Do referees in the League of Ireland ever look at games screened from in Europe and the UK, for in those matches, whistlers don't dish out cards with the frequency and as easily as Rob Harvey did in Friday's game, where he issued 11 yellow cards (six to Bohs). Although it was a physical battle, not every foul warrants a yellow card, while the card issued to the Dundalk ’keeper, for trying to retrieve the ball from a ballboy, was baffling.