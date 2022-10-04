Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd on club’s pursuit of Europe – ‘that’s what we’ll be looking to achieve’

Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd is dreaming of a perfect end to the season in more ways than one.

The Lilywhites can take a huge step towards securing European football next season with a win over St Patrick’s Athletic at Casey’s Field this Friday night. That would open up a seven point gap for Stephen O’Donnell’s side in third, with just four games remaining.

While European qualification is what matters most, Shepperd – who has starred in keeping clean sheets in his two previous outings against St Pat’s this season - also has a small goal of his own in mind.

A 14th clean sheet of the season for the Welshman – a figure only equalled by Shamrock Rovers’ Alan Mannus – in Friday’s 2-0 Louth derby win over Drogheda United means there is just one club outstanding that the 22-year-old hasn’t managed to shut out.

Does he know who that club is?

“No I couldn’t tell you,” he stuttered, after some hesitation.

Derry City, he’s informed – the side Dundalk will meet on the final day of the season when, hopefully, the year will be reflected on as a superb one.

“That would be nice,” he beamed.

“You want to play in the biggest games against the best teams and obviously playing in Europe is what we all want and that’s our aim. That’s what we’ll be looking to achieve.

“I didn’t think about the fact I hadn’t kept a clean sheet against Drogheda yet but a clean sheet is obviously good for myself but it’s good for everyone in the team as well. We all have to dig in, it’s not just myself, so we’re all happy about that.

“It was a decent defensive display. We limited to them from shots from further out really. Apart from the first few minutes when it was a bit helter-skelter because they had the wind, we rode the wave and came out the other end of it.

“It was just about getting back to winning ways really. At the start of the game it maybe wasn’t as pretty as we would have wanted it but we’ve got the three points and that’s put us back now in the right direction.”

Shepperd is now hoping that the side’s unbeaten home record continues against St Pat’s on Friday night.

“We’ve had a couple of bad results away from home recently and it has been a couple of weeks since the last game so it was a chance for us to double down on the stuff we needed to improve on but that’s what we did and I thought we looked a lot more solid in every sense.

“Hopefully we can get another win now on Friday and really push on now for the next five games. Every game is a big game really,” said Shepperd.