Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd on club’s pursuit of Europe – ‘that’s what we’ll be looking to achieve’

Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd has been speaking about the club's pursuit of European qualification for next season. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

James Rogers

Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd is dreaming of a perfect end to the season in more ways than one.

The Lilywhites can take a huge step towards securing European football next season with a win over St Patrick’s Athletic at Casey’s Field this Friday night. That would open up a seven point gap for Stephen O’Donnell’s side in third, with just four games remaining.

