Dundalk gain self belief in nick of time – Hoban

Dundalk striker Patrick Hoban believes confidence has finally returned to the side at just the right time as Vinny Perth's side looked to end a disappointing season on a high.

The 30-year-old has been one of the Lilywhites' outstanding players in recent weeks with seven goals in his last five matches, including an absolute screamer in the 2-1 victory over Bohemians at Oriel Park on Monday night.

That result lifted Dundalk up to eighth place in the table and they can move up to seventh with a win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey this Friday night (kick-off 8pm, live on LOITV).

There's also an FAI Cup semi-final to come next month away to St Patrick's Athletic where Dundalk will be looking to book their place in a seventh consecutive final and hopefully retain the trophy for the first time in the club's history.

Speaking after Monday's victory, Hoban said the three wins in the space of six days last week against Finn Harps in an FAI Cup quarter-final replay and against Sligo Rovers and Bohemians in the league had lifted everyone at the club.

"It's brilliant to have that winning feeling coming back into the dressing room again.

"We've got a good reaction from the fans and it is feeding onto the pitch. You can just tell that we're growing in confidence and long may it continue really."

Hoban admitted that it has been a difficult year to date but said he believed things were only going to get better for his side from here on in.

"There has been no doubt about it that there has been a lot of change at the club in terms of players going and players coming in.

"It's always hard for a team to settle which you can kind of tell from this year. We lost a lot of big characters last year and we're gaining boys this year.

"It takes a while for lads to settle, especially when you're from different countries and stuff like that but I think the boys are starting to play a lot better now and they're growing in confidence and long may that continue because we've a tough battle ahead.

"It has been difficult. We have got a lot of injuries at the wrong time and then lads were out with Covid.

"Covid knocks you out. It knocked me out for three weeks so it has been a difficult season for us in terms of injuries to important players as well. We've been missing big, big players but we've stuck together very well and you can see on the pitch now that confidence is growing and some lads are a lot sharper as well and I think that's due to probably all the games too in some sense.

"We just have to keep it going now. We're eighth in the league but we've to just keep building and building and hopefully there is an exciting Cup semi-final to play for."

While the last week could have been disastrous for Dundalk, who were missing up to 11 first-team players at times due to injury, illness and suspension, Hoban said the fact the side came through it with flying colours was massive.

"There were games throughout the season that we should have won and mistakes killed us," he said.

"I think confidence was out of the team really. For us to bounce back, especially in the last six days - it has been a tough 16 or 17 days - but to come out of it with three wins is fantastic for us.

"It's something to build on now. We've a bit of time to recover but we've to go again on Friday and that's the most important thing now."

While Hoban has been spearheading the mini-revival of late with his goals, he said it was encouraging how the team was gelling at present.

"You just have to keep going and keep believing that you can score in every game but if I didn't have the team behind me I wouldn't score goals," he said.

"We were tested massively in terms of fatigue. The squad was depleted massively but we dug deep and lads were playing games really sore but it just shows the mentality that you have to have to win a game. You've to put that aside and keep going and going and keep giving your best and I think that has definitely shone through.

"I just think now in the last couple of games that we've been defending as a team a lot better without the ball and we've been attacking together as well so when you have that combined it makes a massive difference but we've stuck together really well and hopefully now the form continues and we keep pushing up the table a small bit."

Dundalk can push up the table further with a win at Finn Park this Friday but Hoban is well aware that they'll get nothing easy against Ollie Horgan's side.

"They're a very difficult side to play against. They make it really difficult with long throws and long balls. You've to defend really well up there and it's a tough pitch to play on too so we'll have to be really on our game but the last time we were there I thought we played really, really well.

"We probably should have been out of sight before we let them back into the game but all we can do is take each game as it comes. It'll be a tough one Friday so we just have to recover well and go again," he said.